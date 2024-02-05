Where to find Vaelet in Palworld? Skills and item drops

In the expansive world of Palworld, a game that blends the thrill of adventure with the satisfaction of building and crafting, Pals stand out for their diversity and utility. Among these, Vaelet, a unique Grass elemental Pal with Dark-type skills, has caught the attention of many players.

This Pal doesn't just stand out for its versatility in combat but also for contributing to various in-game tasks, increasing the efficiency of your base. This article will tell you where to find this elusive creature, its skills, and the benefits it brings to your team.

Where Can You Find Vaelet in Palworld?

Vaelet's location in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Vaelet is much easier to spot than many other Pals in the title, thanks to its exclusive location. Players eager to add this entity to their collection should head to the No.1 Wildlife Sanctuary, situated east of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach teleport point. Once there, Vaelet can be found wandering the area. This creature is accessible during both day and night, making it a convenient target for trainers.

For those seeking a greater challenge and potentially more rewarding encounter, the Vaelet Alpha Pal awaits them within the Sealed Realm of the Guardian dungeon. This area is located on a large green island to the north, but it's advisable to venture there only if you're Level 35 or above.

You should carry a Fire-type Pal like Kitsun, Pyrin, or Ragnahawk in your quest to get Vaelet since these Pals can give you a significant advantage over the Grass-type adversary.

Vaelet in Palworld: All Skills

Vaelet in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Vaelet is not just a pretty face; it packs a punch with a diverse array of skills suited for various combat scenarios:

Poison Fog (Level 1): Creates a toxic cloud ahead, inflicting poison on adversaries caught within.

Creates a toxic cloud ahead, inflicting poison on adversaries caught within. Wind Cutter (Level 7): Launches a swift, razor-sharp gust of wind directly toward a foe.

Launches a swift, razor-sharp gust of wind directly toward a foe. Poison Blast (Level 15): Throws a glob of venomous sludge at an opponent, potentially poisoning them.

Throws a glob of venomous sludge at an opponent, potentially poisoning them. Seed Mine (Level 22): Upon contact with an enemy, this seed detonates explosively.

Upon contact with an enemy, this seed detonates explosively. Grass Tornado (Level 30): Conjures a pair of whirlwinds, flanking the user, and then propels them towards the target.

Conjures a pair of whirlwinds, flanking the user, and then propels them towards the target. Nightmare Ball (Level 40): Forms a massive orb of shadow energy and flings it at a foe.

Forms a massive orb of shadow energy and flings it at a foe. Solar Blast (Level 50): Gathers energy from the sun before unleashing a devastating beam on enemies.

These skills make Vaelet a formidable companion in battles, capable of dealing significant damage to multiple opponents at once.

Vaelet in Palworld: Item Drops

Upon beating the creature, players can expect to receive Low-Grade Medical Supplies and Tomato Seeds. These items are essential for gamers focusing on crafting and farming since they provide resources for health recovery and agriculture.

Vaelet in Palworld: Work Suitability

Vaelet is not only a valuable asset in battles but also excels in various work activities around your base. Its work capabilities are as follows:

Medicine Production: Level 3

Planting: Level 2

Gathering: Level 2

Handiwork: Level 2

Transporting: Level 1

Vaelet is a valuable Pal in Palworld, offering a combination of powerful combat abilities and useful skills for maintaining your base as well as resources. Whether you're battling in dungeons or managing your homestead, this is a companion worth seeking out.

Check out our other Palworld guides

Best Pals for mounting || Rarest resources || Quickly make money || Best Partner Skills ||