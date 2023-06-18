Where to find and defeat Faraya Tehi in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you'll encounter numerous challenges, including main quests, side quests, random Events, Dungeons, and more. However, none of these challenges compares to the excitement of facing off against rare bosses. These rare bosses are located in specific regions, but finding them requires knowledge of their exact time and location of appearance.

The quest to hunt down these rare bosses is crucial because they hold valuable and rare items that can only be obtained by defeating them. While there are various ways to acquire gold and other treasures, defeating these rare bosses grants special items that significantly enhance your character's abilities.

Faraya Tehi is a rare boss in Diablo 4, possessing immense powers in combat. This formidable boss, situated within the vast landscapes of Kehjistan, offers a thrilling challenge. Upon emerging victorious in this fight, players are rewarded with a Grotesque Loop.

Where to find Faraya Tehi in Diablo 4

The boss is situated within the Kehjistan region's Road To Alcurnus area (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, Faraya Tehi is situated within the Kehjistan region's Road To Alcurnus area. Shrouded in an eerie atmosphere, this location holds secrets of past tragedies and devastation. It is crucial to equip yourself with enhanced weaponry as this formidable boss unleashes devastating attacks that inflict significant damage.

How to beat Faraya Tehi in Diablo 4

Maintain a safe distance from the boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After arriving at the designated area, it is advisable to maintain a safe distance from the boss due to his unique power to summon a group of serpents called the Copperfangs. These serpents attack as a group and frequently unleash poisonous assaults, intensifying the challenge of engaging the boss.

The boss also employs formidable ice-based attacks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition to summoning serpents, the boss employs heavy ice-based attacks, whereby two powerful ice projectiles are hurled simultaneously from opposing directions. Before executing this icy assault, the boss identifies your positions and subsequently launches the attack, capable of inflicting damage from both sides.

Incorporate strategic patterns into your attacks. First, prioritize slashing the serpents as much as you can. Within this process, aim to deliver heavy attacks to the boss. To confuse him, swiftly position yourself behind his back and execute your attack.

Launch some powerful attacks from the back of Faraya Tehi (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In this battle, launching some heavy attacks from the rear is crucial. By executing this maneuver again, you will succeed in defeating the boss. However, it is crucial to note that the boss's body will release a swarm of serpents upon defeat. Therefore, after he collapses, maintain some distance and subsequently initiate your assault on the serpents.

How to get Grotesque Loop from Faraya Tehi in Diablo 4

Rewards for killing the boss (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After eliminating the powerful Faraya Tehi, you will receive valuable rewards, namely the Short Sword, Grotesque Loop, 5 Demon's Heart, and 13 Gold. Notably, the Grotesque Loop is an uncommon item with the remarkable ability to enhance your character's capabilities. All classes can wield this item, which bestows the power to generate Barriers and Fortify Generation.

