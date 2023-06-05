Where to find Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 continues the series tradition of offering a variety of loot that is visually appealing and grants stat boosts and buffs. Furthermore, they are associated with many rarities like common, magic, rare, legendary, and unique. You can also upgrade the legendary weapon of your choice with the help of certain materials, the crucial one being Baleful Fragments.

At the time of writing this article, there is only one method to accumulate Baleful Fragments: salvaging any of your legendary weapons. It must be noted that salvaging a single weapon does not imply a guaranteed drop and it will require multiple tries.

How to obtain Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 consists of many intricate mechanics, one of them being upgrading the legendary weapons with materials like Baleful Fragments. These can be tricky to acquire owing to their randomized nature of dropping. However, you can try to hold onto some of the legendary weapons you don’t plan to use and then salvage them to have a higher chance of acquiring Baleful Fragments.

You must note that these fragments only drop when you salvage legendary weapons, therefore, any other legendary gear like armor won’t grant you this resource. Legendary weapons themselves are rare to find, requiring a bit of farming. You can partake in the myriad dungeons in Diablo 4 to obtain such powerful weapons.

You can refer to this guide to reset the dungeons if you wish to replay your favorite dungeon multiple times. Once you acquire the legendary weapons, you will need the help of a blacksmith to salvage them. They are commonly found in the various towns and settlements across Sanctuary.

After you decide to salvage your legendary weapons, you can simply interact with the blacksmith, navigate to the Salvage tab, and choose the desired weapons. You can try to dismantle more legendary weapons until you eventually acquire the Baleful Fragments. Apart from salvaging, you can also upgrade and repair your gear using their services.

What is the use of Baleful Fragments in Diablo 4?

Baleful Fragments can be used to upgrade legendary weapons only (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you collect sufficient Baleful Fragments, feel free to upgrade your favorite legendary weapon in Diablo 4. Another thing to note is that these fragments can only be useful in enhancing legendary weapons, so you cannot use them for upgrading any armor.

You must only salvage those legendary weapons which you are sure won’t enhance your build in any way. Once an item is salvaged you cannot obtain it back. This makes it necessary to be cautious in your approach and distinctly identify legendary weapons that aren’t useful to you in the long run.

Furthermore, these fragments do not drop when you salvage any legendary weapon you might have crafted. You will therefore need to frequently partake in dungeons, try to defeat world bosses, and level up in Diablo 4 in an attempt to acquire enough legendary weapons to salvage and obtain Baleful Fragments.

