Which enemy has the highest kill count in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is a game that is littered with a lot of dangerous monsters and bosses. While most of them can be disposed off easily, a few can even make the toughest of players tremble with fear. Furthermore, it's fairly common for players to keep track of their kill count. However, an enemy keeping a kill count, well, that's not so common.

The game features some really difficult bosses. And considering that the difficulty scales up based on your level, it's understood that you will face tougher enemies at higher levels. Despite that, one monster in the game has caused more deaths than Avarice and Wandering Death.

The Butcher has the highest player kill count in Diablo 4

The only thing players fear in Diablo 4 are the words "Fresh meat!" You will come across this phrase when you're exploring dungeons in the game. You need to run when you see this phrase because the Butcher is coming for you. He's one of the deadliest and probably the tankiest enemies in the game.

The Butcher has been a staple addition to the franchise. Although one variant in an older game was fairly weak and squishy, the latest version isn't the same. In fact, if you're not careful enough, he can stun you and then send you tumbling into the depths of hell with a single strike.

After two weeks into the launch, the Butcher managed to kill around five million players. And at this point, the number is even higher because it's very difficult to kill this boss.

How to find the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher randomly spawns inside dungeons. There's no specific way of summoning him, nor will you encounter this enemy in the open world. However, if you're continuously running dungeons in the game, his spawn rates will increase considerably.

Once he's spawned, you will have to face him and preferably defeat him to get your hands on some good loot. However, if you die, the Butcher will despawn immediately. That's the only way of escaping this monstrosity. You could also try leaving the dungeon, but that might be difficult.

Although Diablo 4 can be thoroughly enjoyed solo, taking down the Butcher is fairly easier if you have a friend or two with you. Given that this monster has so many deaths to his name so far, it's not surprising if he's labeled as the most difficult enemy in the game.

With Season 1 soon approaching, it's unclear if the developer will nerf him. However, if they decide to nerf the Butcher, it might take the fun out of the encounter completely.

