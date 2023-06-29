Which is the most powerful class in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 features a total of five different classes right now. Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses. For example, Rogues are built to attack the enemy and quickly dash away, while Necromancers can control a whole army of the undead. The dynamic for every class is unique, and the damage output depends heavily upon how a character is built.

For role-playing games like Diablo 4, coming up with a suitable build is very important. Not only does it affect damage output, but it also affects survivability. Having said that, here's a class that is probably the strongest class in Diablo 4.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Sorcerers are the strongest class in Diablo 4

Based on the current state of affairs in the game, it's safe to assume that the Sorcerers are the strongest class in Diablo 4, for now. Considering that there are a lot of patches that are yet to arrive in the coming weeks and months, this might change, but for now, the Sorcerers reign supreme.

While many would argue that the Rogue or even the Necromancer is the strongest class, that isn't the case. The Necromancer in Diablo 4 is the easiest class to play with, and it's recommended for beginners.

The Rogue, on the other hand, has a very high damage output and can melt through bosses. However, the class has a very steep learning curve, and if you get into the wrong position, you will be squished like a fly.

The Sorcerer is entirely dependent on ranged attacks. Moreover, this class can control the elements too. For example, attacks like the Fireball can literally one-shot targets with ease. And if you're surrounded by smaller mobs and ads, one cast of Chain Lightning can clear them all.

The only problem with this class is that it depends heavily on mana, which happens to be the primary resource for this class. However, there is a build that guarantees an infinite supply of mana, so you will literally be able to spam your abilities without having to worry about an ability downtime.

In terms of survivability, the Sorcerers have skills like the Ice Armor and the Icy Veil that allow them to create protective barriers around them. This is something that is absent in other classes as well. While the Barbarian can absorb a lot of damage, it cannot actively create a barrier without special pieces of gear.

To conclude, the Sorcerer has a lot of damage options and a lot of survivability options at the same time. So, it's no doubt that the class is the most powerful class in the game as of now.

Poll : 0 votes