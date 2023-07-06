Who is Ivy Warrington in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Alongside the familiar and beloved characters from the original series, Harry Potter Magic Awakened introduces a cast of new individuals to the magical world. One of these characters is Ivy Warrington, a silver-haired Hogwarts student who adds a sense of mystery to the ever-expanding roster of wizards and witches. She is introduced in the game early as you pick your character's wand at Ollivanders.

One of the intriguing plotlines that develop early in Harry Potter Magic Awakened's Story mode is the search for Ivy, who mysteriously disappears during the Sorting Ceremony. This aspect heightens the level of interest and mystery surrounding her persona, suggesting that there may be more to her than just being another student witch.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened: Who is Ivy Warrington?

Ivy Warrington is a charming character in Harry Potter Magic Awakened (Image via WB Games)

According to her character profile on the official Harry Potter Magic Awakened website, Ivy Warrington is an energetic and confident young witch who offers a charming personality to the Harry Potter Magic Awakened universe. She is a Muggle-born character who showed signs of magic as young as four years old.

Ivy Warrington attended Hogwarts at the age of eleven. During the first encounter at Ollivanders, it was revealed that Ivy has a 12½ wand made of cherry with a dragon heartstring core. Her Patronus is a pug, and her boggart is a dark version of herself.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter Ivy Warrington is an energetic, confident young witch with excellent wand skills. She is willing to do whatever is necessary to defend her friends, even if it means breaking the rules. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened Ivy Warrington is an energetic, confident young witch with excellent wand skills. She is willing to do whatever is necessary to defend her friends, even if it means breaking the rules. go.wbgames.com/MagicAwakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/1UoXiX5qoM

Ivy Warrington is a proficient caster of Charms, successfully using Levitation, Disarming Charm, and Locking Spell. She was also able to cast the Vanishing Spell with success.

Ivy can make large items like suitcases and adult-sized suits of armor disappear using this spell. She is also known to use Episkey once to fix Daniel Page's broken nose.

Not much is known about her family, except that her father was a Muggle while her grandmother was a witch. She also had a witch sister named Winifred Warrington, who was also supposed to attend Hogwarts but was not allowed by their father. Fans also speculate that she may be related to Cassius Warrington, a character in the original series.

Before attending Hogwarts, Ivy Warrington and her sister Winifred had a tense confrontation. With Winifred's desperate attempt to keep Ivy from enrolling in Hogwarts, she tried casting the spell Evanesco on Ivy's school trunk, which backfired and made her disappear instead.

Ivy's grandmother used a Memory Charm on her in an effort to make Ivy forget about Winifred's disappearance. Unfortunately, Ivy forgot Winifred's existence entirely.

The rumor that she might have attacked a sibling before enrolling at Hogwarts originates from this. Naturally, she thought this was ridiculous because she couldn't remember ever having a sister.

Despite her positive attitude, Ivy Warrington reveals that she occasionally feels as though something is missing, such as a memory she can't access.

The shimmering green locket that Ivy wears around her neck is one of the mysteries she is surrounded by. She holds this seemingly unremarkable item in great affection and regards it as her most valuable asset, although she does not know why.

Fearless and fiercely loyal, Ivy Warrington is not one to shy away from confrontation. If her friends find themselves in trouble, she stands at the forefront, brandishing her wand with skill and determination. Her unwavering loyalty to her companions is a testament to her character and the depth of her friendships.

In the game, Ivy is later sorted at the same house as other new characters, such as Daniel Paige and Lottie Turner. Several quests and challenges also revolve around her story.

Ivy Warrington has proven to be a standout character in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. She is an intriguing and captivating character to follow because of her mysterious past, lost memories, and impressive skills. Players will be curious to learn about her background and follow her evolution as the game progresses.

Poll : 0 votes