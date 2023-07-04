Can you change your wand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest adaptation of the beloved magical franchise, which has impressed many avid fans and players alike. While it may seem like a simple card-collecting game, it has many interesting aspects. The highlight is a new story presented in a vibrant art style and a thematic fashion. Players have, however, been pondering about the most important tool, the wand, and whether or not it can be changed in-game.

Unfortunately, there is no provision in Harry Potter Magic Awakened to change one's wand. Many players are dejected by this omission as they expected some flexibility in wand selection.

While the absence of this feature is not well-received, there are many other ways the game compensates for it. You are offered a character creator with many customization options and activities, including Duelling Club, Dance Club, and Forbidden Forest.

Is it possible to customize your wand in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened stays faithful to the source material, evidenced by its thematic user interface and story that starts off similarly to the Harry Potter movies. While you cannot change your wand in the game, there are limited customization options in the form of skins.

The game does not offer in-depth customization for wands to the extent of Hogwarts Legacy. You can, however, change the way it looks by applying different skins to it.

There are several skins available for the wand (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Refer to the following pointers to change the skins:

Head into the Knapsack menu on the bottom right of the screen.

Tap on the Info option that opens up the character detail menu.

Look for an ‘i’ icon beside Exploration Attributes and tap on it to navigate to a different section.

Select the Wand Skins option to present you with all the skins available in the game.

You can select the skin in case it has been unlocked. At the time of writing this article, one way to acquire most of these skins is to complete certain limited-time events.

You must tap on the Wand Skin option to peruse the list of skins (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Fortunately, you get a wand early in the game, which induces a feeling of nostalgia. The story leads you to Diagon Alley along with Hagrid, where you can enter Ollivander’s Shop to receive your wand.

You can even change your character's appearance by changing their clothes or even altering their eye color. Follow this guide on how to change your name, appearance, and title in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

