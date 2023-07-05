How to beat Ivy's Nightmare in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is a card-collecting game with some light RPG elements. It also consists of a story that takes place a decade after the Battle of Hogwarts. This gives you the opportunity to meet some known characters along with many new ones. As you progress the story, the game pits you against some formidable opponents one of which happens to be Ivy.

While Ivy is a friendly character in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, you will have to face her nightmare version as a foe in Chapter 5. She can be tough to tackle especially if you don’t use the proper set of cards in the battle.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

How to easily defeat Ivy’s Nightmare in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You will come across a main story mission in Harry Potter Magic Awakened wherein Ivy is missing and you are tasked to find her. At this juncture, you will face off against Ivy’s Nightmare. The game recommends having Spellbook Level 27 and Echo Level 10.

Before you delve into the fight, make sure you have upgraded the cards in your deck. You will need to have the cards at their best possible levels to deal with Ivy’s Nightmare effectively. Feel free to refer to this article that extensively covers aspects like how to upgrade cards, duels, and more.

You must watch out for this lethal attack (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You must make note of the following attacks that Ivy’s Nightmare can resort to during the fight:

Her prime attack is a spell in the form of an orb that gets rid of your summoned allies and also impacts your health. If you have a low Spellbook or Echo level you can even die from this attack.

She has the ability to summon snakes that slowly moves toward you and deal some damage.

She can also use Incendio occasionally.

The best tactic to use against her is to have some robust spell cards in your deck. Since she can defeat your summons easily, it is best to find an opening and then use them against her.

You can consider using the following spell cards against Ivy’s Nightmare:

Acromantula Venom

Sectumsempra

Incendio

Oppugno

Atmospheric Charm

Troll (to distract her attacks from you)

Essence of Dittany (for healing)

If you are inclined to use spells it is wise to have Hermione Granger Echo as it reduces the MP cost of your spells. Ensure to have her as a companion card as well wherein she casts the exact same spell that you use.

This card summons her and she casts the same spells as you (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

If you cast Sectumsempra (or any other spell) while Hermione is summoned, she will also cast that spell. But before summoning her, try to use the Troll card as Ivy will most likely use her lethal attack to decimate your summons. You must use Hermione right after Ivy unleashes her attack on the Troll so that you get some time to cast spells in tandem with Hermione.

You are free to use any deck of your choice and even resort to other Echoes like Newt Scamander if you are inclined to use cards like Niffler, Matagot, Spiders, and Fwoopers. It is however best to try and use spells to deplete Ivy’s health.

HPMagicAwakened @hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter This month, learn all about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from deck building strategies to individual card tips! go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened This month, learn all about Harry Potter: Magic Awakened from deck building strategies to individual card tips! go.wbgames.com/hpmagicawakened #MagicAwakened #HarryPotter https://t.co/gNUWFQSHAs

Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises many powerful cards that one can acquire in a variety of ways. You can delve into this guide to know how to unlock Ron Weasley Mythic card.

Poll : 0 votes