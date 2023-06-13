Why you should use a Paragon Board Planner for Diablo 4

Using a Paragon Board Planner is incredibly important in Diablo 4. With 220 points to spend at Level 100, in the best circumstances, you can have 225 points. With so many boards to go through, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you should do and where those points ought to go. Simply putting points down wherever you want is fine, but not if you plan on tackling the end-game content.

If you plan on perfecting your build in Diablo 4, the best way to do that is with a Paragon Board Planner. It will help you figure out where your points should go and find abilities you may not have known about.

Why use a Paragon Board Planner in Diablo 4?

After Level 50, you will begin building up Paragon Points - 4 per character level you acquire in the game. Between these and the map objectives you complete, you can unlock a total of 225 Paragon Points.

The Paragon Board allows you to add more power to your various stats and abilities in Diablo 4. Each class has its own set of boards and allows you a great deal of freedom in what you do to prepare for the endgame of Blizzard’s hit action RPG.

It can often feel pretty overwhelming to figure out what to do on the Paragon Board in the game. While each board is designed for specific classes, the possibilities are numerous. There are so many ways to increase your stats and abilities, but the game doesn’t really help you figure out which way to go.

You can even add Glyphs to the Paragon Board in Diablo 4, which are found by killing monsters across Sanctuary. That adds another level of complexity to the overall strategy. You want to make sure they are placed in the right spot to get the most out of your Paragon Points.

If that weren’t enough, you can even add more boards after the first. You’ll encounter Gates, which lets you connect one board to another. So how exactly do you figure out what you need to do and where your points should go?

The best Paragon Board Planners in Diablo 4

A few of these are, frankly, excellent. If I had to pick the best Paragon Board Planner in Diablo 4, I’d say it's D4builds.gg. That planner has an easy planning calculator, and you can even add the various Legendary Nodes to the end of the initial planner.

You can search for locations by names, stats, or keywords too. This makes it much easier to figure out what route is the most ideal for your particular character. Decide what kind of build you want, and you can search for the things that make that build really powerful.

Of course, this or other planners don’t do the work for you; they merely exist to help you get your thoughts in order. You can also look up the builds of other players who use these planners to plot your course easily.

D4builds allows you to add notes, build skill trees, add your gear and Legendary Aspects, and also share it easily. It’s far and away the best choice for these planner websites.

Another useful planner comes from MaXiMiUS, which is available on GitHub and on this website. It seems small and simple at first, but as you scroll out, you see Paragon Boards and so much more. You can set up the ultimate build for any Diablo class, from ideal Legendary items to Legendary Aspects. There are others floating around the internet, but these are easily my favorite options.

If you’re aiming for a perfect build in Diablo 4, you’re going to want to invest in a Paragon Board Planner. It will help you figure out what your ultimate goals are for investing your points throughout the endgame.

Poll : 0 votes