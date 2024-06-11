Will Pax Dei be on consoles? Xbox and PS5 release possibilities explored

The much-anticipated kingdom sim, Pax Dei, is gearing up for a release. However, currently, Pax Dei will only be released in Early Access. The pre-orders are open and currently, there are three purchase editions available that you can choose from. The most expensive edition offers four plots of land and other valuable upgrades.

With all the anticipation, many players are asking if the game will make its way to popular consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox. if you are also wondering the same, then unfortunately for you, No, Pax Dei is currently not available on any platforms other than PCs. However, there is still hope. In this article, we will go through how Pax Dei may make its way to the console in the future.

When could Pax Dei come to Xbox and PS5?

Pax Dei is a massively multiplayer online sim that promises a totally player-driven economy, where everyone can collect resources from neutral deposits and grow their communities and kingdoms. They can trade with each other or even wage wars to take control of the resources and plots.

The title has been in development for a while. Only recently did Pax Dei come out of the closed beta and officially announced the upcoming early access. The early access is only available on Steam at this moment. However, according to the FAQ section on the game's official website, it seems it can also be played by downloading the official Pax Dei Launcher.

This means that Steam is not necessary for playing Pax Dei as long as you are on a PC, you can purchase and download the launcher and play the game. This could be a hint that devs are not planning to stay exclusive to Steam. It is highly likely that in the future they will transition to other platforms, including Xbox and PS5.

The FAQ portion of the website also revealed that the devs are currently working on a cloud system that will make the game playable on almost any screen. However, they haven’t yet released the full list of supported devices. According to the website, this information and others will be revealed at a later date. Currently, Pax Dei is only playable on PC, either using Steam or the official Launcher.

