4 games to try after cancellation of Riot Games' Minecraft MMO

With Riot Games' Minecraft-inspired MMO, Hytale, being cancelled and development coming to a close, fans are left rather distraught. After nine years of waiting and watching development unfold, everything has come to an end. Noxy, Hypixel Studios' co-founder, put out a heartfelt statement about the news, and it's safe to say that the game will never see the light of day.

Ad

On a brighter note, while Hytale is out of the picture, there are many similar games to try out. The following alternatives aren't exactly Minecraft to the core, but they do feature mechanics that are similar in many ways.

LEGO Fortnite and three other Minecraft-inspired MMOs to try out

1) LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Introduced towards the end of 2023, LEGO Fortnite was the first major expansion of the Metaverse. Still rudimentary and in early development, the game offers the basics and a lot more once you get stuck into it. There's a lot to do from farming to fighting, and if you want to enjoy a sandbox experience, that's also doable.

All in all, if you've played Fortnite, the LEGO mode is perhaps the best way to get XP and level up while surviving with friends, or, if you're brave enough, solo. And with periodical collaborations and updates, there's never a dull moment. It's even free to play, which is a win-win situation. There's also LEGO Fortnite Expeditions, which is part of LEGO's experiences.

Ad

2) Roblox

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roblox is more of a platform at this point than a game. Comprised of thousands of custom experiences or user-created games, as dubbed by some, there's nothing you can't do in it. Over the years, it has evolved to become an ecosystem within itself.

With so many custom experiences to try out, there's something for everyone. There are arcade-style experiences, FPS simulations, and you can even get a Dragon in Build an Island. The possibilities are endless, and your imagination is the limitation of what can be created.

Ad

3) BitCraft Online

Expand Tweet

Ad

The newest MMO kid on the block, BitCraft Online, is an amalgamation of mechanics and gameplay elements that resonate with many. It's a bit confusing at first since it has many moving parts and things to understand, but over time, they do become second nature.

That said, if you're looking for a Valheim-RuneScape experience, this is a great choice for many reasons. It's still in Early Access, but seeing the number of Professions that are there, it's off to a really good start. Although it started with negative reviews on Steam, they are now slowly turning positive.

Ad

4) Wynncraft

Expand Tweet

Ad

If you've played Minecraft for a while, it's impossible for you not to have heard of Wynncraft, which is an MMORPG experience. It's the largest Minecraft MMORPG Server, which encompasses a full-fledged gameplay experience with other players. You can select a class, level up, complete quests, trade, slay bosses, and just about everything else you can do in an MMORPG.

The best part about it is that it's free. Aside from the cost of Minecraft, you pay for nothing else. There are no mods to download either, so you don't need to worry about your PC hanging or not being able to run things properly. If you can play Minecraft, Wynncraft will work just fine.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More