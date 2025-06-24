How to get Dragon in Build an Island

Build an Island offers an aesthetic blend of resource gathering, crafting, and animal raising. Besides expanding your island, you can get diverse animals from eggs, raise them in your barns, and earn Gold. The title's latest update has introduced the incredibly rare and valuable Dragon pet. It provides a hefty amount of Gold, making it a highly sought-after addition to your island.
This guide provides all the details about the Dragon pet, including its obtainability and provided benefits in Build an Island.
Availability of the Dragon pet in Build an Island
The Dragon pet can be obtained from the Mythical Egg in Build an Island. Having replaced the Exotic Egg, you can find it close to the Starter Egg in the Animal area. It is purple, with a golden center, and has spikes coming out of it.
Mythical Eggs stand apart from other eggs in the game, as they can only be purchased with Robux. Their prices are listed as follows:
- A single Mythical Egg - 99 Robux
- Pack of three Mythical Eggs - 279 Robux
- Pack of 10 Mythical Eggs - 799 Robux
Similar to the Peacock, the Dragon is of Mythic rarity and has a 1% drop chance from the Mythical Egg. Unfortunately, there is no way to increase this figure. You need to purchase the eggs in bulk and rely on your RNG luck to get the mythical creature in this Roblox experience.
The Dragon is one of the most profitable pets in Build an Island. While its Normal variant gives 75 Gold, the Rainbow variant provides a stunning 174 Gold. The amount of income it generates increases with its age.
All Mythical Egg contents and their drop rates
The Build an Island Mythical Egg contains six creatures. There's a 5% chance of acquiring their Golden variants and an even rarer 1% chance of getting their Rainbow variants from the egg. Thus, trying to add a Rainbow Dragon to your farm can be heavy on your wallet.
The contents of the Mythical Egg, their rarity, and their drop chances are listed in the following section:
Once you get lucky and obtain the Dragon, you can place it in one of your barns. The process is simple: select the creature from your inventory, head to the barn, and click on the "Tap" button on the game's interface. If there is no space, simply pick up one of the animals roaming near that barn.
To get Gold from the Dragon, make sure to consistently stock hay bales in the creature's associated barn.
FAQs on Build an Island
How do I get the Dragon pet?
You can get the Dragon pet from the Mythical Egg.
What is the rarity and drop rate of the Dragon?
The Dragon is a Mythic pet with a 1% drop chance in the Mythical Egg.
What is the cost of a single Mythical Egg?
A single Mythical Egg costs 99 Robux.
What are the other rare pets in the Mythical Egg?
Apart from Dragon, the other highly rare pets in the egg are T-Rex and Phoenix. Both belong to the Legendary rarity.
