Build an Island Crops: Sale prices, growth time, and more

Build an Island combines resource collection, animal management, and farming mechanics to offer an engaging island-building experience. Among the many resources, Gold is of incredible importance. The best way to earn it is by buying rare seeds and selling the produce to the NPC Merchant.
Harvesting crops in this game is simple. Yet, new players may struggle to analyze their profits because of the variable seed costs and crop selling prices. Thus, this guide provides all the details regarding seed costs, selling prices, and the reharvestability of crops in Build an Island.
All crops in Roblox Build an Island
In Roblox Build an Island, you can buy seeds from Merchant Mike. The NPC is accessible once you unlock the part of the island behind the spawn area. The Merchant's stock replenishes every five minutes, but you can skip the countdown by utilizing Robux.
The Merchant always has multiple seed packets in store. While he sells most of the seeds in the game, some are event-specific, such as the Celestial Event in Build an Island. The latter allows players to find a Celestial Seed and then plant a rare fruit-bearing tree.
For strategic cultivation, use the following list that outlines each crop's seed cost, sale prices, growth time, and harvestability. The sale prices are based on their variants: Normal, Golden, and Rainbow.
If you prefer quick farming sessions, mass produce and sell tomatoes, blueberries, and strawberries. These reharvestable crops provide a steady profit to help you expand your island quickly.
How to farm efficiently in Build an Island
While every crop has a preset growth time, you can speed it up with upgrades. Each investment in the "Crop Growth" upgrade boosts a crop's growth by 0.05%. You can also spend Gold in the "Regrowth Boost" upgrade for greater yield efficiency in the game.
There are other ways to increase the growth speed of crops. Growth Potions can be crafted with 100 Bamboo Planks and 9 Tomatoes and subsequently utilized in the farm management experience. Moreover, you can buy the Watering Can with Robux and use it on your seedbeds to instantly grow all your crops.
Given that your plants grow while you're AFK, it isn't necessary to craft Growth Potions or purchase Watering Cans. Simply quit the game, return after a few minutes or hours, collect the produce, sell it for Gold, and repeat the process if the crops are reharvestable.
FAQs on Roblox Build an Island
How can I remove crops?
You can remove crops by using the Shovel. Equip the tool from your inventory and click on the plant you want to remove from your seedbed.
What are the best seeds for beginners in the game?
Strawberry, Tomato, and Blueberry are the best starter seeds in the game because of their high yield and fast growth time.
What is the most profitable crop?
A Rainbow Pumpkin is the most profitable crop, providing 53,420 Gold apiece when sold to Merchant Mike.
How can I obtain the seed for the World Tree Fruit?
You can get the World Tree Fruit by participating in the server-wide World Tree Event and chopping down the titular tree.
