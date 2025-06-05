  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Build an Island Crops: Sale prices, growth time, and more

Build an Island Crops: Sale prices, growth time, and more

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Jun 05, 2025 09:50 GMT
Build an Island Crops - cover image
Selling crops is the most efficient way of earning Gold (Image via Roblox)

Build an Island combines resource collection, animal management, and farming mechanics to offer an engaging island-building experience. Among the many resources, Gold is of incredible importance. The best way to earn it is by buying rare seeds and selling the produce to the NPC Merchant.

Ad

Harvesting crops in this game is simple. Yet, new players may struggle to analyze their profits because of the variable seed costs and crop selling prices. Thus, this guide provides all the details regarding seed costs, selling prices, and the reharvestability of crops in Build an Island.

All crops in Roblox Build an Island

The NPC Merchant in the game (Image via Roblox)
The NPC Merchant in the game (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Build an Island, you can buy seeds from Merchant Mike. The NPC is accessible once you unlock the part of the island behind the spawn area. The Merchant's stock replenishes every five minutes, but you can skip the countdown by utilizing Robux.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Merchant always has multiple seed packets in store. While he sells most of the seeds in the game, some are event-specific, such as the Celestial Event in Build an Island. The latter allows players to find a Celestial Seed and then plant a rare fruit-bearing tree.

For strategic cultivation, use the following list that outlines each crop's seed cost, sale prices, growth time, and harvestability. The sale prices are based on their variants: Normal, Golden, and Rainbow.

Ad
Seed NameSeed CostNormal PriceGolden PriceRainbow PriceGrowth TimeHarvest
Apple300 Gold162 Gold810 Gold3240 GoldSlowReharvestable
Blueberry160 Gold59 Gold295 Gold1180 GoldFastReharvestable
Celestial FruitEvent-specific800 Gold4000 Gold16,000 GoldSlowReharvestable
Cherry2400 Gold850 Gold4250 Gold17,000 GoldSlowReharvestable
Corn10 Gold10 Gold50 Gold200 GoldVery Fast
Not Reharvestable
Magic Durian1250 Gold950 Gold4750 Gold19,000 GoldVery SlowReharvestable
Peach1600 Gold1900 Gold9500 Gold38,000 GoldVery SlowReharvestable
Pumpkin1850 Gold2671 Gold13,355 Gold53,420 GoldVery Slow
Not Reharvestable
Starfruit2800 Gold1500 Gold7500 Gold30,000 GoldVery SlowReharvestable
Strawberry30 Gold11 Gold55 Gold220 GoldVery FastReharvestable
Tomato80 Gold30 Gold150 Gold600 GoldFastReharvestable
Watermelon600 Gold930 Gold4650 Gold18,600 GoldSlow
Not Reharvestable
World Tree FruitEvent-specific820 Gold4100 Gold16,400 GoldSlowReharvestable
Ad

If you prefer quick farming sessions, mass produce and sell tomatoes, blueberries, and strawberries. These reharvestable crops provide a steady profit to help you expand your island quickly.

How to farm efficiently in Build an Island

The Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)
The Upgrades menu (Image via Roblox)

While every crop has a preset growth time, you can speed it up with upgrades. Each investment in the "Crop Growth" upgrade boosts a crop's growth by 0.05%. You can also spend Gold in the "Regrowth Boost" upgrade for greater yield efficiency in the game.

Ad

There are other ways to increase the growth speed of crops. Growth Potions can be crafted with 100 Bamboo Planks and 9 Tomatoes and subsequently utilized in the farm management experience. Moreover, you can buy the Watering Can with Robux and use it on your seedbeds to instantly grow all your crops.

Given that your plants grow while you're AFK, it isn't necessary to craft Growth Potions or purchase Watering Cans. Simply quit the game, return after a few minutes or hours, collect the produce, sell it for Gold, and repeat the process if the crops are reharvestable.

Ad

Also check: How to make Gold fast in Build an Island

FAQs on Roblox Build an Island

How can I remove crops?

You can remove crops by using the Shovel. Equip the tool from your inventory and click on the plant you want to remove from your seedbed.

What are the best seeds for beginners in the game?

Strawberry, Tomato, and Blueberry are the best starter seeds in the game because of their high yield and fast growth time.

Ad

What is the most profitable crop?

A Rainbow Pumpkin is the most profitable crop, providing 53,420 Gold apiece when sold to Merchant Mike.

How can I obtain the seed for the World Tree Fruit?

You can get the World Tree Fruit by participating in the server-wide World Tree Event and chopping down the titular tree.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications