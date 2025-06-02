Build an Island Celestial Event guide

Build an Island is a Roblox experience that consistently receives updates to broaden its content horizons. The recent Animal Update brought several ways to interact with virtual pets, and also new occurrences such as the World Tree and the Celestial Event. While the World Tree resembles a server-wide raid battle, the Celestial Event grants players the opportunity to get a valuable seed.

This guide explores all the information about the Celestial Event in Build an Island.

Everything to know about Build an Island Celestial Event

Timing and duration

Details about the Celestial Event (Image via Roblox)

The Celestial Event happens after every three hours in Build an Island. It begins at the 00:10 mark, for instance, at 5:40 PM, following which a countdown appears on the right side of the screen. It is accompanied by a purple tree icon that indicates the impending event.

After five minutes, at the 00:15 mark, a Celestial Seed will spawn on your island. This seed emits a purple glow can appear anywhere on the island, and you only have two minutes to pick it up before it disappears. To pick up the Celestial Seed, click on it when playing on mobile or press the "E" key when playing on a PC.

The Celestial Event is available only to those players who have completed the tutorial in Build an Island. If the tutorial gets bugged, continue to grow crops and expand your island till the starter instructions disappear.

Note: The countdown for the Celestial Event could get bugged and may not always appear on devices. However, you'll know when it is active when a notification appears on the top of the screen, followed by parts of your island momentarily turning blue.

Celestial Tree

The Celestial Tree bears priceless fruits (Image via VizionZ32/YouTube)

After obtaining a Celestial Seed, you can plant it in one of your gardens in Build an Island. The seed grows into a Celestial Tree, which bears fruits that fetch a high price. You can keep selling the fruits to Merchant Mike, amass Coins, and use the resources to expand your island, hire or upgrade workers, and hatch eggs for different Animals.

It can take several minutes for the Celestial Seed to grow into a tree. Fortunately, plants in this Roblox game can grow even if you are offline.

Also check: Build an Island Animal Event guide

FAQs

When does the Celestial Event occur in Build an Island?

The Celestial Event happens after every three hours from the 00:10 mark. The actual seed-hunting event begins after five minutes.

What is the deadline for collecting the Celestial Seed?

Players have only two minutes to find and collect the Celestial Seed.

What is the best way to find the Celestial Seed?

The best way to find the Celestial Seed is to stand at the top of the mountain on your island. From that point, you'll have a clear view of the surroundings and spot the bright seed easily.

What is the best way to know the Celestial Event's timing?

Joining the game's official Discord server is the best way to know the timing of the Celestial Event. The "event-seed-pings" channel informs players moments before the event begins.

