Build an Island Animal Event guide

The second major update of Build an Island has introduced a new Animal area, allowing players to keep different pets. These creatures not only follow you around but also provide resources for island expansion. However, to keep them functioning in your ever-expanding ecosystem, you must feed them Bales after producing the resource in vast quantities.

With 15 animals currently obtainable and more arriving in future updates, this guide offers a basic understanding of obtaining and maintaining pets in Roblox Build an Island.

How to get Animals in Roblox Build an Island

Collect and use Wheat to unlock the Animal area (Image via Roblox)

Pets become available after establishing the Animal area in Roblox Build an Island. You'll find the area on the right side of Merchant Mike, across a bridge, and unlocking it requires 5 Planks and 100 Wood.

Once the area is unlocked, you'll notice several wheat bushes. Collect and use them on the adjacent squares. The moment you use Wheat to unlock a square, an egg will hatch on the screen and reward you with a random Pet. You must then continue expanding the island to access the Barn and different Eggs.

Eggs vary in cost, and one of them is Robux-exclusive. Their names, cost, contents, and the odds of finding a particular animal are listed below:

Starter Egg (500 Coins)

Dachshund - 50%

Cat - 40%

Chicken - 10%

Farm Egg (25,000 Coins)

Pig - 50%

Sheep - 45%

Cow - 5%

Elite Egg (250,000 Coins)

Rabbit - 65%

Duck - 44%

Eagle - 1%

Exotic Egg (99 Robux)

Alpaca - 49%

Owl - 22%

Macaw - 14%

Capybara - 10%

Panda - 4%

Peacock - 1%

At the beginning, you will have access to the Starter Egg and Exotic Egg. More kinds of Eggs can be hatched after you finish expanding the Animal area.

Maintaining Animals in Build an Island

Add Bales to maintain your pets (Image via Roblox)

Animals hatched from Eggs must be placed in the Barn to make them active. Equip or pick an animal and simply interact with the building. They will begin roaming the area, occasionally providing resources when fed.

Bales are required in plentiful to feed your pets. To get the resource, you must expand the island till you unlock the Hay Baler. The machine slowly converts 4 Wheat into a single Bale, after which the end product is added to your inventory.

To fast-track your resource collection progress, it is recommended to assign a Worker for Wheat collection and another for converting it into Bales. Autochoppers can also be placed near the wheat bushes for AFK grinding.

Certain areas introduced by the Animal Update of Build an Island require Salt, Mushroom Planks, and rare materials. Thus, players must expand their island to a certain extent to unlock them and continue their progress.

Also check: How to make Gold fast in Build an Island

FAQs on Roblox Build an Island

Where is the Animal area?

The Animal area is on the right side of Merchant Mike. It requires 100 Wood and 5 Planks to be unlocked.

How do I get Bales for feeding Animals?

You can get Bales by processing Wheat in the Hay Baler machine.

Which is the rarest Animal in the Exotic Egg?

Belonging to the Mythic rarity, the Peacock is the rarest Animal in the Exotic Egg. It has a drop chance of 1%.

