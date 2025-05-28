How to make Gold fast in Build an Island

Build an Island is a Roblox experience where you gather resources to expand your island. Amidst the many important resources for progression is Gold, which is indicated by a coin icon. While other resources like stones, planks, and wood are required for crafting and island expansion, Gold lets you buy valuable Potions and Seeds for your garden.

Ad

This article explores the most efficient ways of procuring Gold in Build an Island.

Best ways to farm Gold in Roblox Build an Island

Buy rare Seeds and sell the produce

Buy Seeds from the Merchant (Image via Roblox)

One of the efficient ways to earn Gold in Build an Island is to buy seeds, plant them in your garden, and sell the harvest. Seeds can be purchased from Merchant Mike once you unlock the character after expanding your island to a certain extent. He has limited stock, but you can refill it by using Robux.

Ad

Trending

Prioritize buying rarer Seeds like Strawberry and Watermelon over Corn Seeds because the latter disappears after a single harvest, whereas the others continue to yield. Moreover, consider investing in the Crop Growth upgrade because it will significantly reduce the time between buying seeds and selling crops.

Make Furniture and sell them

The Furniture Workshop in Build an Island (Image via Roblox)

Gold can also be earned by building and selling furniture in Roblox Build an Island. After unlocking the Furniture Workshop, you can use timber and planks to construct a chair and sell it to the Merchant. The process can be hectic if done individually, so assign Workers or Autochoppers to chop wood and craft planks.

Ad

Autochoppers function even when you are offline, while Workers let you accumulate resources without any manual inputs. Once you have enough resources, you can expand the island and unlock other types of craftable furniture that grant more coins compared to chairs.

Also check: Latest Build an Island codes

Refill the Gold Mine

Fill the Gold Mines with Coal to get money (Image via Roblox)

The Gold Mine is an important source of income in Build an Island. To get money from the mine, you have to keep it filled with coal. Coal Crates are common items in the Merchant's shop, and you can easily get up to six of them at a time.

Ad

A Coal Crate in this game costs 20 Gold. Thus, purchasing 10 of them means investing 200 Gold and getting 500 Gold in return from the Gold Mine. This steady profit of 300 Gold will help you purchase better Seeds and invest in crucial upgrades as you progress in this simulation game.

Also read: Steal a Character: A beginner's guide

FAQs on Build and Island

Why is Gold an important resource in the game?

Ad

Gold is a vital resource in the game because it allows players to buy different items from the Merchant shop, including seeds, potions, and crates.

Can I buy Gold with Robux?

Currently, there is no option to buy Gold with Robux. However, you can purchase in-game items like potions and seeds by using the currency.

Is it possible to get Gold as daily login rewards?

Yes, Gold can be obtained from the Daily Rewards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024