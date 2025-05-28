Steal a Character: A beginner's guide

Roblox Steal a Character is a tycoon experience where players collect a diverse cast of character models drawn from comics, movies, brainrot, and other media. You can get Batman, Tung Tung Sahur, and even Godzilla, and display your collection. True to its title, each player can also steal characters from others' studios, so one must remain vigilant and protect their collection at all times.

Ad

This guide will help beginners settle into the competitive loot-and-scoot gameplay of Steal a Character.

Beginner's guide for Roblox Steal a Character

Purchasing characters

Use Cash to buy characters (Image via Roblox)

In Roblox Steal a Character, you can purchase characters from the moving walkway by long-pressing the "E" key on PC or holding the Interact button on mobile. Characters are of varying rarities, with the lowest being Common and the current highest being Cosmic. The higher a character's rarity, the more income they generate passively while in your studio.

Ad

Trending

A countdown can be seen at the end of the moving walkway, displaying the arrival of the next high-rarity characters. You can prepare to purchase them by entering your studio and stepping on the corresponding buttons in front of your characters to collect Cash.

After purchasing a character, it is important to escort it to your studio. Other players can buy the character at a higher price until it becomes a part of your collection. If you see players swarming around a particular Legendary, Mythic, or Cosmic character you're accompanying to your studio, use the Bat to swat them.

Ad

You can also increase a character's speed before purchasing them by pressing the "Faster Characters" button for 50,000 Cash. It is located near the beginning of the moving walkway.

Saving characters

The Lock Studio button in the game (Image via Roblox)

Players are most likely to target your studio if it contains high-rarity characters. Fortunately, there are several ways you can protect them from being stolen:

Ad

Lock Studio : The "Lock Studio" button protects your base from infiltrators for a certain time. Prudently use it before going outside to buy or steal a character from others.

: The "Lock Studio" button protects your base from infiltrators for a certain time. Prudently use it before going outside to buy or steal a character from others. Rebirths: Rebirthing not only increases your offline cash generation but also provides extra seconds to the "Lock Studio" feature in Steal a Character.

Rebirthing not only increases your offline cash generation but also provides extra seconds to the "Lock Studio" feature in Steal a Character. Weapons : Weapons like Bat, Power Bat, and Laser Gun can be used to stop a player attempting to steal one of your characters. Once you hit the thief, they will drop your character, and it will return to your collection.

: Weapons like Bat, Power Bat, and Laser Gun can be used to stop a player attempting to steal one of your characters. Once you hit the thief, they will drop your character, and it will return to your collection. Quitting the game : In a scenario where you cannot catch up to players who are stealing your characters, you can simply quit the game. All your characters, including those that are being stolen, disappear from the server but remain a part of your collection.

: In a scenario where you cannot catch up to players who are stealing your characters, you can simply quit the game. All your characters, including those that are being stolen, disappear from the server but remain a part of your collection. Partying with friends: The best way to save characters from being stolen is to play with friends. The moment anyone tries to steal something from you, your friends can tackle them.

Ad

If a player successfully steals a character from your studio, you can get it back the same way. However, they are most likely to log out after the theft.

Stealing characters

Steal valuable characters from other players (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the richest players, there is also a leaderboard for the Most Steals in Steal a Character. You can get your name on the list of top stealers by skillfully planning your attacks and movement.

Ad

Distract your opponent : Your speed is drastically reduced while stealing. The owner can catch up to you if they are close to their studio. However, if your friends keep hitting and distracting them, you can steal a character easily.

: Your speed is drastically reduced while stealing. The owner can catch up to you if they are close to their studio. However, if your friends keep hitting and distracting them, you can steal a character easily. Target those close to your studio : To successfully steal a character, move it from the opponent's studio to yours. The lesser the distance between the two studios, the easier it is to steal.

: To successfully steal a character, move it from the opponent's studio to yours. The lesser the distance between the two studios, the easier it is to steal. Lock opponents in your studio: Lure an opponent to your studio and then use the "Lock Studio" button. They won't be able to escape. You can then get busy stealing their characters.

Ad

Also check: Survive Overnight in a Mega Store: Escape the CEO guide

FAQs on Steal a Character

How can I steal a character in the game?

To steal a character, face the item that needs to be lifted and then press and hold the Interact button.

What is the cost of the Power Bat?

The Power Bat, a superior version of the Bat, can be purchased for 1,000,000 Cash or 199 Robux in the game.

Ad

Will I lose all characters after a Rebirth?

Yes, a Rebirth removes all your acquired characters in the studio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024