World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Dreamsurge event, helpers, buffs, currencies, and more

The World of Warcraft Fury Incarnate patch comes with a set of weekly Dreamsurge tasks and events you can engage in to gain some easy levels and level-appropriate gears. The Dreamsurge itself is an active event wrapped inside the Shaping the Dreamsurge quest, repeatable on a per-week and per-character basis.

Completing these essentially involves fighting Druids of the Flame and Flame Lieutenant bosses in both large-scale events similar to Time Rifts, as well as smaller solo instances with minor Dream portals.

These weekly quests tease a potential Emarld Dreams questline coming with the 10.2 patch and double as an anticipatory event to acquire levels and catch-up gear.

To start off the weekly wrapper quests, you can talk to Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in the active zone. This can be any of the four zones in the Dragon Isle, varying every week.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dreamsurge buffs and how to vote

You can vote for the next Dreamsurge buff in World of Warcraft Dragonflight for one Dreamsurge Coalescence (Image via Blizzard)

On top of the 25% extra experience buff, the region with an active Dreamsurge event will have one additional randomized buff.

This varies largely, including a massive 50% additive boost to all experience, reputation gained, and other miscellanea ranging from extra ability power to higher movement speed.

Not all of these are straightforward stat boosts, either. For example, the Dreamsurge Helpers buff temporarily summons a pet Emarld lizard that can give you easy remote access to auction houses, banks, transmogs, and a shop for various goodies.

All the buffs last for 30 in-game minutes and then switch to the next buff in rotation. Unlike the average World of Warcraft event buff, the Dreamsurge buffs provide additional scope for community involvement.

Every Dreamsurge-active region will have a hub specifically for the event, where you have the choice to "Shape the Dreamsurge" by voting between two upcoming buffs. The buff with the majority vote takes over for the next rotation.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Dreamsurge event rewards, currencies, and where to spend them

The Archdruid can be found at the Dreamsurge hub in World of Warcraft Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard)

Participation in the Dreamsurge event grants three different types of currency, which essentially lets you obtain the intended catch-up gear with a few added steps. The most common of these currencies are Dreamsurge Coalsescence, solidified motes of energy that have trickled down from the Emerald Dream.

Coalescence is not an account-bound currency but will instead go into your character's inventory. These can be found in nearly every activity related to Dreamsurge. The bosses and rares drop a lot of it; you can grab these directly as floating green orbs on the overworld. Sometimes, even harvesting plants during a random dream-gate event will drop it.

The other primary currency is Dreamsurge Chrysalis, which is obtainable as a reward from the two weekly quests. The first one, Shaping the Dreamsurge, only requires you to pick up 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence by any means. The more elaborate quest, Dreamsurge Investigation, involves the following:

Completing 3 world quests in the Dreamsurged area

Slaying one Dreamsurge-empowered elite

Closing one Waking Dream Portal

Voting on the Dreamsurge Buff once

Both currencies can be exchanged for leveled gear from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem, who will have two separate inventories for the two currencies. 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence can get you a level 402 item on the Veteran track, i.e., they can be later upgraded to 424. On the other hand, Dreamsurge Chrysalis gets you one item: level 415 Champion gear apiece, upgradable to level 437.