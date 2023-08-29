5 major features to look forward to in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.1.7 update

World of Warcraft patch 10.1.7 is coming soon, and with it, a wealth of new gameplay options. From novel challenges and storyline updates to fresh cosmetics, there’s plenty to be excited about as the September release date gets closer. This isn’t the end of Dragonflight, either. While there will be more patches after this, the September update is the next major series of balance and gameplay changes coming to Blizzard’s hit MMORPG.

This list isn’t the complete record of what’s on the way; however, it contains some of the best content and updates arriving with 10.1.7. Here are some of our favorites.

Note: This list is subjective, and the entries have been ranked based on the writer's opinions.

What is coming in the World of Warcraft Dragonflight 10.1.7 update?

5) Heroic Dawn of the Infinite

Dawn of the Infinite might be too difficult as a Mythic for World of Warcraft players. Instead of going through the mega-dungeon in one go, it will be split into two separate heroic-level instances that you can travel through. It’s unclear as of this writing how it will affect the item level of the gear that drops.

That said, this will give more World of Warcraft players access to Dawn of the Infinite, which is built around Nozdormu and his tragic fate in the WoW storyline. There are plenty of challenges and fun bosses to tackle, and it will be split into two in 10.1.7. Don’t worry - you can still play it on Mythic if you want.

4) The Ping System

The Ping System is a significant update coming to 10.1.7 in World of Warcraft. It’s not always easy for players to communicate in the MMORPG since typing isn’t fast enough. In addition, players may not wish to/may not be able to use voice chat.

In this new system, you can use commands like “Attack,” “Assist,” “Warning,” and “On My Way” alongside useful, on-map pings. Further details will be known later, but it’s a feature raiders and Mythic dungeon grinders will want to take advantage of.

3) New Public Event: Dreamsurges

Throughout the Dragon Isles, players will have access to a new Public Event, the Dreamsurges. It will be a solid way to pick up some catch-up gear, as well as take part in fresh content throughout World of Warcraft’s 10.1.7 update.

In addition, it will be a way to unlock some mounts and minions. Each week, one of the Dragon Isles zones will be affected by the Dreamsurge. Then, every 30 minutes, a major Waking Dream Portal will open, and players will gain an experience point buff in that zone.

Gamers must destroy Druids of the Flame altars and use their Dragonriding mounts to deal with reinforcements in the air. It promises to be a fun event in the 10.1.7 update.

2) New customizations/cosmetics for Draenei, Forsaken, and Night Elves

A few new cosmetics are coming to World of Warcraft’s 10.1.7 update in September, including the Night Elf and Forsaken heritage armor. Additionally, these races will receive a few novel customization pieces as well.

Alongside this, players will be able to unlock a brand-new customization for Draenei players. They will be able to channel their inner Man’ari Eredar. If you’ve ever wanted to look like those red, sinister demons, you can do that after completing a short quest chain in the game.

1) The storyline continues

While we don’t know the entire storyline for 10.1.7 in World of Warcraft, we more or less have an idea of what to expect. Players will be aiding Shandris Feathermoon as she looks into the Incarnates meeting up. This takes place in Lunedane, a now-abandoned stronghold. The green Dragonflight wishes for her to figure out Fyrakk and Vyranoth’s plans, as well as where the next attacks will take place.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s patch 10.1.7 will drop on September 5, 2023. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda to prevent missing out on engaging content about the update and WoW in general.