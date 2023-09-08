World of Warcraft Dragonflight Forsaken Heritage Armor drop locations, stat bonuses, and more

With the release of the Dragonflight Expansion pack, the latest World of Warcraft Fury Incarnate patch has brought some additional goodies for players of the Night Elf and Forsaken ilk in particular. Forsaken characters can now stand out with a minty fresh account-wide Heritage armor set acquirable from September 5, 2023, onwards. To go with the new armor set, all World of Warcraft undead characters have also received five new skin colors they can choose from.

The new World of Warcraft Heritage armor set, dubbed Forsaken Champion's Attire, is a comprehensive ensemble that comes with armor pieces for all possible armor slots. This includes one armor piece each for headgear, chestpiece, cloak, waist, wrist, shoulder, hands, legs, feet, and a new tabard with an updated Undercity tabard design.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Forsaken Undead Armor questline and armor location

There are certain prerequisites your undead World of Warcraft character needs to meet before they can adorn themselves with the new Heritage Forsaken Champion's gear. First and foremost, this is only available for level 50 and up, meaning that even though it is an account-wide reward, you can only gear suitable characters that are level 50 (or above) with it.

Secondly, the questline for this also requires you to complete the Return to Lordaeron quest. Added in World of Warcraft, this post-Shadowlands quest sequence is started by visiting Calia Menethil in Trisfal Glades, which will trigger the introductory Eyes of the Wolf Quest.

If you meet both the above conditions, you can travel to the Ruins of Lordaeron to talk to Lillian Voss to begin the quest chain required to get your hands on the new Undead Heritage armor set.

Ruins of Lordaeron holds the gateway into the new Heritage undead armor set questline in World of Warcraft (Image via Blizzard)

Lillian Voss can be found at the 63,62 coordinates on the Ruins of Lordaeron surface, and reporting to her completes the introductory phase of the questline, called Unliving Summons. Lillian then tasks you with a rendezvous at the southern walls of the ruins with one commander, Bellmont, to fend off the Scarlet Crusade invasion.

In Our Enemies Abound, Belmont debriefs you on the ongoing Scarlet Crusade situation and redirects you to Dark Ranger Velonara in the Sepulcher in Silverpine Forest. The whole chain involves the following quest:

Unliving Summons

Our Enemies Abound

To The Sepulcher

Nothing Like The Classic

Boom Weed

Acid Beats Paper

A Proper Disguise

Fear Is Our Weapon

The Scarlet Spy

Among Us

The Flight of the Banshee

Death to the Living

This is the Hour of the Forsaken

I Am Forsaken

Completing the quest chain automatically transfers the new Forsaken Champion's Attire ensemble, its transmog, as well as an additional Queen Loyalist's Tabard to your inventory.

The modularity of this armor set means you can mix and match any armor piece of your preference if the whole undead plague alchemist look does not tickle your fancy. Furthermore, the chestpiece is a one-for-two deal for varying looks between male and female undead characters.