World of Warcraft: Dragonflight guide - How to prepare for patch 10.1

Patch 10.1 is coming soon for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and if you haven’t been keeping up with your gear, there are a few steps that you can take to start preparing for it. Between the story and gearing up, there’s still plenty to do if you’re just coming back to the Dragon Isles. The Forbidden Reach has opportunities to get powered up easily enough, so here’s what you need to know.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s patch 10.1 is going to be filled with new allies to meet and challenges to overcome. The adorable Niffen will aid our heroes in the caverns beneath the Forbidden Reach, and Neltharion’s hidden laboratory awaits. Players will have to defeat some truly titanic foes in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, as they try to uncover the Earth Warden’s magical secrets before their enemies do.

How to get prepared for patch 10.1 in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you want to take on the patch 10.1 story in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you must finish the current campaign. You don’t have to unlock a Loremaster achievement and do everything on the Dragon Isles and Forbidden Reach, but it’s worth experiencing if you haven’t done it yet. If you’ve completed the main storyline with your main character, this is less important.

You might need to gear up, and that’s incredibly simple these days. You can simply grind through the Forbidden Reach and get various gear drops, but this is completely randomized in nature. Instead, if you have Forbidden Knowledge and Storm Sigils, you can go to Mythressa before patch 10.1 drops.

She sells 359 item level gear, and you can use currencies to improve it all the way to level 395. You can then combine this gear with the Onyx Annulet, which is an incredibly powerful ring. With the right gem combinations slotted in, it can be quite overpowered. In fact, it’s worth completing the main story on the Forbidden Reach for this alone.

From this point on, you can go even further by taking on Mythic+ dungeons and raiding to reach item level 420. Considering that this can be incredibly challenging, do your homework on what the various affixes can do for your party. This isn’t necessary though, as it's only for hardcore players who want to start raiding as soon as the Heroic version of Aberrus drops in patch 10.1.

If you have characters that have gathering professions, take the time to stock up on supplies. Some of them will probably be helpful in the upcoming patch 10.1 update. It could also be a great way to make gold for players trying to catch up on their World of Warcraft: Dragonflight crafting.

This is another bit of research, though. It would be a good idea to see what will be invaluable in the upcoming update and which resources you can stop farming.

Finally, there are achievements. Each season has achievements in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight that are only available during that limited period of time. So if you want to PVP for Gladiator or grind through Mythic+ dungeons for Keystone Master, it’s entirely up to you. Once May 9 arrives, Season 2 will begin, and your chances of getting those will cease to exist.

May 2 is the official release date of Patch 10.1 for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and is expected to introduce a ton of new content and updates.

Poll : 0 votes