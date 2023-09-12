World of Warcraft Dragonflight Trading Post activities and rewards (September 2023)

Fashioning your character is a large part of any MMORPG, and World of Warcraft is no exception. As expected of a live service game in the current day and age, cosmetic accessorizing is often bound to microtransactions. While real money can often buy you the most premium-looking intricate transmog sets in World of Warcraft, there is still a good deal of free cosmetics in the game.

The Trading Post system caters to those who want to accessorize without having to pay out of their pockets. Added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in patch 10.0.5, the Trading Post presents a series of cosmetic items ranging from armor transmogs to pets for any character of your choosing.

To interact with this system, you can go to any one of two Trading Posts: Zen'shiri in Orgrimmar and T&W in Stormwind. The entire Trading Post stock refreshes on the first day of every month.

World of Warcraft Trading Post challenges this month: How to earn coins

Trading posts in this game can be accessed in one of two spots anytime (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Anything that is available in World of Warcraft's Trading Post inventory can be purchased for its unique currency, Trader's Tender. There are several ways to obtain it in the game.

First and foremost, you can get 500 Trader's Tender as a welcome gift whenever you purchase World of Warcraft Dragonflight. Even though you do not strictly require Dragonflight to obtain the currency or partake in the Trading Post transactions, a lot of the activities are related to it.

Secondly, all players will obtain a free gift bag of 500 Trader's Tender once every month. Every time you log into World of Warcraft for the first time in a month, the game will direct you towards the refreshed Trader's Post inventory with an introductory sidequest. You will obtain this free monthly bounty as a reward for completing the quest.

Otherwise, the primary way to obtain Trader's Tenders is to carry out the monthly Trader's Post activities in World of Warcraft. These quests, some of which are quite easy to complete, give you Trader's Tenders ranging from 25 up to 100 upon completion.

For this month, the quests are:

Defeat Arthas.

Defeat Illidan.

Successfully complete eight Solo Dragonriding Challenge Courses.

Complete one Dragonriding Challenge Course.

Complete five Dragonriding Challenge Courses.

Complete 10 Dragonriding Challenge Courses.

Complete 20 Dragonriding Challenge Courses.

Earn Reputation in the Dragon Isles.

Collect 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence.

Defeat three Rare Elites Empowered by the Dreamsurge.

Defeat 15 Rare Elites Empowered by the Dreamsurge.

Complete three Waking Dreams.

Complete 15 Waking Dreams.

Obtain 400 Flightstones.

Loot five Treasure Chests in the Niffen Caves.

Complete one Time Rift.

Complete five Time Rifts.

World of Warcraft Trading Post rewards for September 2023

The Slyvy pet can be purchased for 650 Trader's Tenders (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For the month of September 2023, the following items can be purchased from the Trading Post. The succeeding numbers represent their price in Trader's Tenders.

Plate of the Light Avenger (450)

Armaments of the Light Avenger (500)

Silks of the Unnamed Cult (450)

Secrets of the Unnamed Cult (500)

Blood Onyx Uniform (500)

Blood Onyx Blades (500)

High Scholar's Grand Staff (500)

Slyvy Battle Pet (650)

Gently-Used Cleaver (50)

Gorian Mining Pick (50)

Watchman's Flare (100)

Ensemble: Wanderer's Sunny Trappings (100)

Ensemble: Vagabond's Sunny Threads (100)

Burgundy Cap (150)

Yellow Tweed Cap (150)

Dread Admiral's Bicorne (175)

Irontide Raider's Bicorne (175)

Ancestral Skychaser Totem (250)

Ancestral Stonehoof Totem (250)

Homebrewer's Sampling Crest (500)

Swashbuckling Buccaneer's Slops (650)

Trusty Treasure Trove (750)

If you like any of these piratey cosmetic items and transmogs, but do not have the coffers for them yet, remember that you can freeze one item indefinitely. The freeze mechanic allows you to stall one item of your choice indefinitely to make it stay in the inventory even after the stock refreshes next month.