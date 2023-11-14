World of Warcraft Dragonflight: Where to find the powerful Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle staff

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle, is one of the weapons featured in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3. This will be one of the most important weapons that any spellcaster will seek in the current wave of content in the game. Damage dealers will get priority in many cases, but an argument could be made for Healers wanting the staff as well. It promises to be the BiS (Best in Slot) for a wealth of classes in the game.

This is especially important given the power of a few spellcasters in World of Warcraft Season 3. The stats on Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle, on top of the already overpowered Arcane Mage, for example, could be the difference between victory or defeat in the later Amirdrassil bosses. Here’s where you can find this mighty weapon.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle, is one of the best staves in the game

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle, is one of the best weapons to drop in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 3. While the below stats and item level might change depending on which difficulty level you find the item, the primary stats will still be incredible, as will the special ability.

You can find the stats of the item level 441 version of Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle, as it exists right now in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 3:

Here's what the weapon does in-game (Image via Blizzard)

Item Stats

Item Level : 441

: 441 Item Type : Two-Hand Staff

: Two-Hand Staff DPS : 691-935 (225.8)

: 691-935 (225.8) Stats : 573 Haste, 278 Mastery

: 573 Haste, 278 Mastery Use Ability : Weave a web of dreams beneath your target after 2s, dealing 72,277 Nature damage split between all enemies within 8 yards. Your target is immobilized for 4s while additional enemies are slowed by 80%. Less effective against enemy players. Damage increased by enemy struck, up to 5 (2m cooldown)

: Weave a web of dreams beneath your target after 2s, dealing 72,277 Nature damage split between all enemies within 8 yards. Your target is immobilized for 4s while additional enemies are slowed by 80%. Less effective against enemy players. Damage increased by enemy struck, up to 5 (2m cooldown) Equippable by: Mage (All Specs), Druid (Resto, Balance), Priest (All Specs), Shaman (Elemental, Resto), Warlock (All specs), Monk (Mistweaver), Evoker (All specs)

Primarily, this is a weapon for ranged magical damage dealers. However, the Haste/Mastery, Intellect, and Stamina are very attractive as a healer as well, so keep them in mind.

Unfortunately, as with most powerful epic weapons in WoW, Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle is only available in one fight: Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle. This is one of the bosses in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope.

It’s also possible it could show up in the Great Vault, but the best way to see it show up is via the boss drop. Thankfully, it drops on all difficulties, so once Nymue is available in the Looking for Raid tier, players will be able to try their hand at getting this amazing weapon.

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope, launches today in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight once the server reset takes place. In addition, the new Mythic+ Rotation and the next season of competitive PVP also begin today.