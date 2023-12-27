World of Warcraft reveals limited-time Twitch Prime drop: Unlocking Swift Windsteed mount

As 2023 wraps up, World of Warcraft has dropped another Twitch Prime reward: Swift Windsteed mount. Originally, players could buy this cute Kirin mount for real money around the Mists of Pandaria expansion. Although it's no longer available, Blizzard Entertainment has given it to the players for a limited time as long as you have a Twitch Prime account.

For players seeking the various mount achievements in WoW, this is a great way to add a free one to their collection without farming. Blizzard has given away quite a few mounts that are no longer available through Twitch Prime over 2023, which might continue well into 2024. However, the Swift Windsteed mount will only be available for a limited time in World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft’s Swift Windsteed Mount available for limited time via Twitch drop

Expand Tweet

From December 26, 2023, until January 30, 2024, World of Warcraft players can get a free Swift Windsteed mount. As long as you have a Twitch Prime account, you can unlock this for free across your entire retail WoW account. Like the previous Armored Broodwing giveaway, it’s available for a limited time. Here’s how you claim the mount via Twitch:

Claim your reward

Head to the Prime Gaming Rewards page and search for World of Warcraft

Log into your Prime Gaming account.

Verify that your Blizzard and Twitch accounts are linked.

Click “Claim Your Loot.”

Expand Tweet

After you’ve followed these steps, log into World of Warcraft, head to your “Collections” tab, and then select mounts. You’ll see a present at the very top to unwrap. This will give you the Swift Windsteed mount for all characters on the retail servers. If you need to connect your Blizzard and Twitch accounts for Prime Gaming, here’s how:

Link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts

Log into your Twitch account.

Create a Blizzard account on the Battle.net website if you don’t have one yet.

In Twitch’s settings, click “Twitch Connections.”

Head to the Blizzard Battle.net section and choose your gameplay region.

Log into your Blizzard account and click “Log in to Blizzard.”

The Swift Windsteed mount was available in the real-money shops of World of Warcraft around the time of the Mists of Pandaria expansion. It is in the shape of a Kirin/Quilin and, within the game’s lore, is said to bring good fortune to the rider. While it won’t help you unlock rare or cool mounts, it will add to your overall collection.

This mount will be available for a limited time in WoW. Just make sure you’ve got a Twitch Prime account, and you can unlock the Swift Windsteed, which will once again be no longer available after January 30, 2024.