WoW Cataclysm Classic will debut its first PvP Season at the end of this month, introducing a good chunk of content for returning players. Other than more Conquest points to grind, additional weekly resets, and honing of your PvP gear, this WoW Cataclysm Classic update will also add three new Raids.

While the ninth season of WoW Classic PvP will be an exciting start for some, the majority of fans are looking forward to the Phase 1 Raid Dungeons. For those playing WoW for the first time, we will briefly go over what these new Raids are, where to find them, and what to expect.

All new Raids in WoW Cataclysm Classic PvP Season 9

The Bastion of Twilight returns in all its glory (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Three Raids (content that is generally done in large groups) are about to extend the end-game of WoW Cataclysm Classic starting May 30. These are The Bastion of Twilight, Blackwing Descent, and Throne of The Four Winds.

Bastion of Twilight

Located in the Twilight Highlands, Bastion of Twilight has four bosses you have to tackle (and one more in the Heroic difficulty variant):

Halfus Wyrmbreaker

Theralion and Valiona

Ascendant Council

Cho'gail (final boss on Normal)

Sinestra (available only in Heroic difficulty)

Difficulty: Normal (10), Normal (25), Heroic (10), Heroic (25)

Blackwing Descent

At the core of the Blackrock Mountain, the magma-lined vaults of Blackwing Steppes can be found in the Burning Steppes zone. There are six boss encounters here:

Omnotron Defense System

Magmaw

Atramedes

Chimaeron

Maloriak

Nefarian's End (final boss encounter)

Difficulty: Normal (10), Normal (25), Heroic (10), Heroic (25)

Throne of the Four Winds

Up high in the floating landmass of Skywall, Throne of The Four Winds brings the long-awaited Al'akir showdown back to WoW Cataclysm Classic. Found in southern Uldum, this Raid only has two "encounters": The Conclave of Wind, and Al'akir himself.

Difficulty: Normal (10), Normal (25), Heroic (10), Heroic (25)

All of the drops return from the original iteration of the three dungeons, including the much-coveted Reins of the Drake of the South Wind from Al'Akir. You can participate in any of the three dungeons from May 30, 3:00 AM PDT onwards. The only barrier of entry is the level-gating, with all three Raids having a level requirement of 85.

For veterans planning to get into WoW Cataclysm Classic on a fresh alt, here are all new race and class combinations introduced with this expansion.

