Wow Classic Hardcore coward debuff: How to remove and other details, explained

Players who cannot live up to the WoW Classic Hardcore Mak’gora duel rules receive a penalty unlike any other—the Coward debuff. It’s one of the worst debuffs you can get in World of Warcraft, period. You can’t cheat your way out of it by simply staying logged out of the game—you must endure the entire three-day punishment.

In this mode of Warcraft, death means the end of your journey, including this Duel to the Death. Players who choose the easy way out receive the abovementioned debuff. In a game mode where any misstep could mean permadeath, players have to think carefully before invoking Mak'gora. You can evade death, if you wish, by fleeing or forfeiting, but you probably won’t like the results.

What is the Coward debuff in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Mak’gora is an honorable duel to the death in WoW Classic Hardcore, and failure to live up to that gives the Coward debuff. Both players agree, and only one can eventually survive. However, you can choose to break your oath and use the /forfeit command or simply run away until the duel ends. This isn’t an ordinary debuff, though.

The worst stat penalty you can get in World of Warcraft, as far as I’m aware, is a Spirit Resurrection. This reduces your stats by 75% but only lasts 10 minutes. It’s easy to just wait that out and then get back to playing. WoW Classic Hardcore’s Coward debuff isn’t as intense, but the timer is unbelievable.

This debuff in WoW Classic Hardcore lasts for real-life days! You have a reduction of 20% in all stats, damage dealt, and all Resistances. In a world where everything is dangerous, and even the smallest slipup, like not killing one enemy, can result in your death, having fewer stats to work with can be nightmarish.

How can you remove the Coward debuff in WoW Classic Hardcore?

Is there anything you can do to remove the Coward debuff in WoW Classic Hardcore? Hilariously enough, no! You have no choice but to wait the buff out. It’s three days and only ticks down when you’re logged in. Some might feel that the penalty is harsh, but so is running away from an honorable duel.

The only thing you can do is play the game with reduced stats for the stipulated time or stay logged in somewhere safe until the debuff finally wears off. However, you can do safer things at that time.

This period will be a great time to work on your professions if you have something like Herbalism, Enchantment, or things of that nature. Something that doesn’t require putting yourself in a great amount of danger. You can also group with players who will carry you while you’re down. Thankfully, the debuff doesn’t transfer to other players while you’re under its influence.

Your only other real option other than playing the game is to just sit in an inn somewhere and wait for the three days to wear off. The downside to this is that’s time you aren’t playing the game. You could just leave yourself logged in and play a different game or start getting ready for Retail WoW’s 10.2 update.

It’s important to know the consequences of skipping out on a Duel to the Death in WoW Classic Hardcore. If, for any reason, you survive one but don’t win the battle, you will receive this painful debuff, and there’s no way around it.