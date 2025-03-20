WoW Classic: How to unlearn a profession

WoW Classic’s profession system allows unlearning a profession if you don’t want to use it anymore. There are many reasons to unlearn one, as well. During my time in Vanilla World of Warcraft, my guild on Rexxar asked me more than once to pick up a different profession to help with raid progression. I did it even though I didn’t have any help re-leveling and though my previous professions were used for the same reason. However, this was a very important lesson learned, which I will also impart to you.

Ad

It’s easy enough to unlearn a profession in WoW Classic, but I recommend exercising a great deal of caution and considering it carefully before you do so. Have a plan going forward as well to make sure the transition into a new profession is easy enough. Here’s what you need to know about the system.

How to unlearn a profession in WoW Classic

Just make 100% sure this is what you want to do (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It’s incredibly simple to unlearn a profession in WoW Classic. Just pull up your Skills Tab (K on Keyboard). This will pull up your Class Skills, Professions, Secondary Skills (Fishing, First Aid, Cooking), and a variety of other useful things. If you’re planning on unlearning a profession, left-click the profession you wish to get rid of.

Ad

Trending

This opens up a tab underneath the skill system that also shows your current level in that profession, and next to that is a Red No Symbol. If you click on it, a pop-up will ask if you’re sure that you want to unlearn this profession in WoW Classic. Clicking Unlearn will permanently remove that profession from your skill system.

What are the dangers of unlearning a profession in WoW Classic?

You can't unlearn cooking/fishing/first aid, at least (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While it might sound overdramatic to say there are dangers to unlearning a profession, there kind of are. If you unlearn a profession and decide you want to pick it back up, you will have to start over from scratch. Any recipes you bought, farmed, or unlocked will have to be farmed, bought, or unlocked again.

Ad

That’s why I recommend really giving it serious thought before you ever unlearn a profession in World of Warcraft Classic. You also have to consider the grind, the costs, and reagents that will go into the new profession. Anytime you unlearn a profession, whatever you pick up next will always start at 0. No matter which version of Classic you’re on — not to mention retail — it’s going to be this way.

Ad

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback