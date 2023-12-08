WoW Classic Season of Discovery: How to easily find the Undying Laborer

Paladins and Priests need to find the Undying Laborer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It’s one of the ways they can unlock specific, powerful Runes that they will certainly want to add to their collection. However, it’s unclear where the skeleton monster will show up because there are a few locations where they could appear. We’ll help you out by giving you some coordinates to keep an eye on and what you need to do once you find the undead monstrosity.

If this is the route you want to go to find your Runes on a Priest and Paladin, we’ll help you find the Undying Laborer and defeat it in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. The only real hard part is figuring out where to find it.

Where to find the Undying Laborer in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

If you’re seeking the Paladin Libram of Blessings in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, one path to take is by finding the Undying Laborer - a level 15 Elite undead. While it’s not the only route you can take, as a Human Paladin, it’s the closest option. Otherwise, you have to head down towards the Dwarf starting area.

The same goes for Priests if you want to unlock Twisted Faith Shadow Priest Rune. This is going to require you to head into WoW Classic Season of Discovery’s Westfall map and find the Undying Laborer. This skeletal mob will start to reassemble itself when it dies, so you’ll have to act fast once it's bested. But where does it spawn?

There are a few places you can find it on the Westfall map: in particular, Gold Coast Quarry, and Jangolode Mine. The skeletal enemy can show up anywhere in that area, so it’s worth exploring. However, before you do that, there are some other places you can head to first.

Along the road to Moonbrook, you can try (37.8, 45.4), and it has even been spotted by Sentinel Hill (55.8, 47.6). If you’re lucky, it can also appear on the Saldean Farm area shortly after entering the zone:

50.6, 29.2

53.4, 27.6

54.4, 29.6

55.2, 31.4

Westfall isn’t a map known for undead enemies, so the Undying Laborer stands out easily. Your best bet is going to be exploring the mines, but the above options have also been tagged by community members.

Once you’ve found the skeleton, defeat it in combat. It might not be a bad idea to bring along others who need the kill as well in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Defeat it, and when it starts to reassemble itself, kill it again with Holy damage. It doesn’t matter what type of Holy damage, though.

There are still likely plenty of secrets left to uncover in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. For example, if you need to thaw the Frozen Murloc, we can help you do just that.