WoW Dragonflight Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem location, quests, and more

In the realm of WoW's Dragonflight expansion, there's a lot to discover. One of the latest features introduced in Patch 10.1.7 is the intriguing concept of Dreamsurges. These open-world public events not only provide a great opportunity for alt characters to acquire catch-up gear but also offer players exclusively focusing on their main characters a chance to delve into the game's rich storyline and earn valuable achievements.

In this article, we will provide an overview of the Dragonflight Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem, all the quests available, and other essential information.

Exploring Dragonflight Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem location, quests, and more in WoW

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem (Image via Blizzard)

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem plays a pivotal role in these Dreamsurges and serves as the main quest-giver for these events. His presence can be felt across various locations on the Dragon Isles, making him a key figure in this exciting aspect of the game.

Where can you begin the quest?

Valdrakken in WoW (Image via Blizzard)

To kickstart your Dreamsurge adventure, you must locate Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in the heart of Valdrakken, positioned just in front of the city's central fountain. Your journey begins with him, as he provides you with the quest aptly titled Surging Dreams. This mission is your introductory ticket to the Dreamsurge events introduced in Patch 10.1.7.

Exploring the Dragon Isles

Dragon Isles in the WoW (Image via Blizzard)

Once Runetotem has initiated your journey, you'll find yourself traveling to different locations on the Dragon Isles each week. These Dreamsurges occur in four original Dragon Isles zones: Waking Shores, Ohn'ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and Azure Span, and they rotate in a pattern.

During the initial week of the new patch, you can complete Surging Dreams in the picturesque Waking Shores. Archdruid Runetotem will eagerly await your arrival at a designated meeting point near the Ruby Life Pools. To reach him, you can use his coordinates, which are [58, 67].

It's essential to note that Dreamsurges take place at specific intervals, occurring once every 30 minutes. Therefore, if you miss an event, you must exercise patience as you await the next portal opening. A convenient timer positioned above the Archdruid's head keeps you informed about when the next Dreamsurge event will commence.

In WoW Dragonflight, Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem is your guide to the captivating Dreamsurge events. Engaging in these activities not only grants you valuable in-game benefits but also enhances your immersion in the game's storyline.

Therefore, when you're prepared to commence your next journey in the realm of Azeroth, make an effort to locate Archdruid Runetotem and explore the realm of Dreamsurges.