WoW Classic MoP: Best 2v2 Arena specs in Mists of Pandaria

With the advent of WoW Classic MoP coming, it’s time to look at the best 2v2 Arena specs for PVP combat. You’ll probably notice a trend, and that it looks very familiar to the good old days of Mists of Pandaria itself. That’s good, and it should! While I don’t like where certain classes fall on this list, it’s just a fact that some classes are simply better than others in PVP. There are certain factors you just look for in 2v2 Arena battles.
For example, classes with high amounts of CC (crowd control), high-speed damage, and sustain do much better than others who lack these qualities. Some specs just are better than others in a particular class, like Warrior. Arms is just the go-to right now, so of course it will be on top. Here’s where the various specs stand for us in 2v2 Arena for WoW Classic MoP, now that the pre-patch is here.
Which specs are the best for WoW Classic MoP’s 2v2 Arena?
- S-Tier: Balance Druid, Frost Mage, Arms Warrior, Affliction Warlock, Subtlety Rogue, Survival Hunter, Restoration Druid, Mistweaver Monk, Blood Death Knight
- A-Tier: Shadow Priest, Feral Druid, Beast Mastery Hunter, Holy Priest, Windwalker Monk, Holy Paladin, Restoration Shaman, Protection Warrior, Protection Paladin, Guardian Druid, Brewmaster Monk
- B-Tier: Fire Mage, Enhancement Shaman, Retribution Paladin, Destruction Warlock, Discipline Priest
- C-Tier: Unholy Death Knight, Marksmanship Hunter, Combat Rogue
- D-Tier: Arcane Mage, Frost Death Knight, Demonology Warlock, Assassination Rogue, Elemental Shaman, Fury Warrior
Just because a class/spec is low on the tier list for WoW Classic Mop’s 2v2 Arena, that doesn’t make them bad by any stretch. For example, Retribution Paladin/Unholy Death Knight can burst people straight out of their socks, especially in lower rating matches. It’s up there with top-tier pairings like Feral Druid/Resto Druid.
S-Tier
- Balance Druid
- Frost Mage
- Arms Warrior
- Affliction Warlock
- Subtlety Rogue
- Survival Hunter
- Restoration Druid
- Mistweaver Monk
- Blood Death Knight
S-Tier specs in WoW Classic MoP’s 2v2 Arena are simply the best of the best. They have the damage, utility, or sheer usefulness that makes them unstoppable in the right pairings. You want incredibly low/instant cast times, lots of CC, and damage.
It’s more than just damage, otherwise other classes would be ranked higher perhaps. But those are all options that have a blend of useful features. Interestingly enough, Blood Death Knight is really the only tank I ever saw in WoW MoP rated PVP. It’s tankiness, sustainability and damage well all top-tier at that time.
A-Tier
- Shadow Priest
- Feral Druid
- Beast Mastery Hunter
- Holy Priest
- Windwalker Monk
- Holy Paladin
- Restoration Shaman
- Protection Warrior
- Protection Paladin
- Guardian Druid
- Brewmaster Monk
A-Tier are just missing one or two little things keeping them out of the top tier, typically. For example, sure, Holy Paladin, Restoration Shaman, and Holy Priest are all incredibly solid healers, and have great options at their disposal. But the cast speed, mobility, and sheer strength of Restoration Druid puts it head and shoulders above them.
There are a few great picks in A-Tier, too. Shadow Priest and their Dots+Fear, Feral Druids are super mobile, have decent bleeds and access to crowd control, and Beast Mastery Hunters are never alone. I put the tanks here even if they aren’t really used, they’re still decent in WoW Classic MoP’s 2v2 Arena.
B-Tier
- Fire Mage
- Enhancement Shaman
- Retribution Paladin
- Destruction Warlock
- Discipline Priest
B-Tier picks are perfectly fine, in the right situation, but just getting weaker and weaker. I hate seeing Retribution Paladin down here, but it’s just a fact. At best they have one or two stuns, and their damage, while okay, just isn’t what it should be, especially not compared to modern Paladins.
Discipline Priests are easily the weaker of the two healing Priest archetypes, and Fire Mage just lacks the constant crowd control that the superior Frost Mage has, up in S-Tier. Destruction Warlocks just don’t hit as hard, nor are they as useful in a 2v2 comp right now.
C-Tier
- Unholy Death Knight
- Marksmanship Hunter
- Combat Rogue
It’s possible to soar high in 2v2 Arena in WoW Classic MoP as one of the C-Tier classes, but it requires a serious amount of skill and a perfect partner. These are teams you’d see with very specific comps and gameplans.
Unholy Death Knight, for example, as I said, pairs nicely with a Retribution Paladin to just bulldoze people with non-stop damage. I don’t think Marksmanship Hunter is anywhere near as good as Beast Master right now, just in general, and it shows in their survivability and combat tools.
D-Tier
- Arcane Mage
- Frost Death Knight
- Demonology Warlock
- Assassination Rogue
- Elemental Shaman
- Fury Warrior
D-Tier classes often lack too many tools to really be viable in WoW Classic PVP. They either aren’t tanky enough, lack crowd control, have low damage, aren’t in the meta, or likely, all three. These are classes that often find themselves struggling against more meta comps. After all, it’s a meta for a reason. Arcane Mage, on top of being boring, is much slower than its peers, nor does it have the constant slow/crowd control Frost Has. Fury Warrior just isn’t as strong as Arms Warrior, in any facet of the game right now.
Assassination Rogue and Demonology Warlock are both pretty mediocre right now, which is unfortunate. Demo locks lack any kind of decent burst, and Assassination Rogues don’t have the damage the other Rogue specs have. It’s too much work to make it successful.
