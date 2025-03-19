WoW players make grim discovery that some Goblins can be skinned

It turns out, reagardless of whether intentional, some Goblins in WoW can be skinned. Specifically, it’s a subset of Goblins in the Liberation of Undermine raid. While shocking, and even a little bit grim, it’s not unusual to discover enemies can be skinned that normally wouldn’t be. It happens from time to time in patches, and this could very well be one of those cases. Conversely, maybe the justification is that it’s their vehicles that are being skinned for leather.

Either way, this is a fascinating bit of information about World of Warcraft, that some of the Undermine Goblins can unfortunately be skinned. It doesn’t even look like you can skin them for anything worthwhile, either. However, if you’re in Liberation of Undermine and a skinner, look out for these mobs.

Redditors discover that some Goblins in WoW's Undermine raid can be skinned

Redditor NinnyBoggy discovered a rather unfortunate text bubble while in the Undermine region of WoW. This is almost certainly within Liberation of Undermine, considering that is the only place you can find this particular Goblin, outside of perhaps THE MOTHERLODE dungeon — and that’s not in Undermine.

The Level 80 Elite Mech Jockey Goblin corpse, in WoW’s Liberation of Undermine, it turns out, is skinnable. Other players discovered it around the same time, and while some would make jokes, such as referencing the Franklin’s Lost Expedition (a voyage to the Arctic from the British that never returned), others would highlight that this sort of thing happens occasionally in World of Warcraft.

It’s currently unknown if this is intentional, and we’ll reach out to Blizzard to see if it is one way or another. It is, however, fascinating, and a little horrifying to see Humanoids being skinned, especially Goblins, the current stars of World of Warcraft's Undermine storyline, being skinnable.

In the past, there have been skinnable humanoids; Worgens, from what I recall, were originally going to be skinnable. There are also yetis, and other Humanoids that could/can be skinned, but it’s not very common.

ExiledDitto made an excellent point, though, which could be related to this incident/discovery. There is typically a mob in each major update that is supposed to be mined/deconstructed/herbed, but is instead made skinnable. It is also typically fixed. Nonetheless, it’s an interesting discovery, if not a little on the grim side. Interestingly enough, according to Wowhead, this enemy has been skinned 295 times at the time of writing, and can drop the following items:

Tattered Goblin Cap (Junk)

Worm-Eaten Burlap Robe (Junk)

Fully Scrapped Scrap (Junk)

Bismuth Lockbox (Junk)

Bubbling Wax (Temporary Item Enhancement)

