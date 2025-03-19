WoW: 5 easy to farm mounts in Undermine

WoW’s Undermine region has a wealth of really cool items to farm — toys, transmogs, and best of all, mounts! Naturally, some of these are much harder to farm than others. A good example is killing Mythic Gallywix. While there are guilds that have defeated him now, such as Liquid, for a time the only hope anyone had was watching a particular guild cheat to defeat him over and over again.

The mounts found below all require some kind of farming, and some luck, but with a bit of time and effort, you’ll start unlocking them to add to your collection. It’s also worth noting that all of them are found in Undermine. With that said, here are our favorite easy-to-farm mounts in Undermine in WoW.

Easy to farm mounts in WoW’s Undermine region

Darkfuse Spy-Eye

Salvaged Goblin Gazillionaire’s Flying Machine

Violet Goblin Shredder

Personalized Goblin S.C.R.AP.P.ER

Faction Mounts

Darkfuse Spy-Eye

This one can only be farmed once a week, but you don't need the reputation to participate (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As far as WoW Undermine mounts go, the Darkfuse Spy-Eye has a relatively decent chance to drop, though you can only attempt it once per week. You may find this fight showing up more now, and in the weeks to come, as it requires Friendly with Darkfuse Solutions. My personal farming attempts for this are going to begin soon since I only need one more turn-in to get Friendly with Darkfuse.

However, you can participate as long as the fight is on the map. Check for a summoned rare elite down next to The Heaps, along the wall of Undermine (/way #2346 41.4 92.0 Darkfuse Precipitant). If the boss is there, and you at least deal some damage, you can loot it, and hopefully pick up this mount.

Salvaged Goblin Gazillionaire’s Flying Machine

Just keep taking out the trash and eventually, this mount will drop (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’ve watched too many people loot and fly off with this WoW Undermine mount, that’s for sure. This one was really frustrating to farm at first, but that’s changed. A hotfix upped the odds of the enemy who drops it spawning, so there’s that.

You can only find this mount while working on S.C.R.A.P. Heaps, and only when the Gallagio Garbage enemy spawns once you reach 500 trash piled up. Still, you can farm this repeatedly on the same day. In fact, several players have confirmed that they received it after 10-15 kills in one day. Even if the loot drops are poor, stick with it and you’ll get this mount.

Violet Goblin Shredder

This amazing Shredder will drop eventually from being a good citizen and helping others (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Violet Goblin Shredder is another easily farmed mount in WoW’s Undermine region — you just have to be very patient sometimes. Once you’ve reached Renown 8 with The Cartels of Undermine, this mount has a chance to drop while doing Shipping & Handling missions. These are the missions you do while in your car. However, there are a few things to note.

You will receive the mount upon completion of the 9th job while grinding these missions out. It’s a rare reward for completing a 10-mission streak. Moreover, you don’t have to participate in the Surge Pricing event/quest, either. You can just do this at any time of the day, and keep doing them until you unlock it. The item will drop right in your inventory.

Personalized Goblin S.C.R.A.P.P.ER

This is another trash-related mount, but in a lovely shade of green (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here’s another S.C.R.A.P. related mount in WoW Undermine! The Personalized Goblin S.C.R.A.P.P.ER can be farmed once you reach Renown 11 with The Cartels of Undermine. After completing a S.C.R.A.P. event and looting the chest, you’ll occasionally pick up a Gunk-Covered Thingy.

Just take that over to Angelo Rustbin (/way #2346 25.6 38.2 Angelo Rustbin), and use it to buy a S.C.R.A.P. Scrubber Deluxe! It will take some luck, of course, but it’s worth it to grind out the S.C.R.A.P. events anyway since they give you a shot at two mounts. Eventually, this one will pop up.

Faction Mounts

All four factions have a mount you can purchase at Exalted (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Reaching Exalted with any of the four basic Goblin Cartels will let you purchase a specific mount, based on that Cartel in WoW’s Undermine. It will cost you around 11-12K crystals to buy it, and all you have to do is grind Exalted Reputation with one. That means if you want one of these, you need to focus your efforts on one faction at a time until you’re done.

For example, I’m at Revered with Steamwheedle Cartel — once I hit Exalted, I can purchase the Mean Green Flying Machine mount for 11,375 Crystals. The grind is a bit on the tedious side, but you’re guaranteed a mount at the end, provided you can afford the Crystal cost.

