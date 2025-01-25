WoW players will finally be able to respec Knowledge Points in patch 11.1

WoW players will soon have the ability to respec their Knowledge Points, finally, but there's a catch behind it - you can only do it once per profession ever. Ever since this system was introduced, many players have found themselves incredibly frustrated. If you put your points in the wrong locations, you might have a harder time leveling up your profession, much less making money off of it. Before the upcoming patch, you have no choice but to just live with whatever mistakes you make.

In a way, we understand. Being able to constantly change it would allow you to make potentially huge amounts of money in professions like Alchemy, anytime you want. As of patch 11.1, WoW The War Within players will be able to reset or respec their Knowledge Points — but there’s a catch or two attached.

Patch 11.1 of WoW allows players to respec Knowledge Points, but it can only be done once

In WoW The War Within patch 11.1, you’ll be able to head to Dornogal and respec your Knowledge Points. You’ll be given a choice between your two professions, and you can select both of them —one at a time. However, you can only respec your Knowledge Points once, and then never again. That’s right, each character can only do this once.

Darla will fix this for you once - use it wisely (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition, you can only respec your WoW The War Within Knowledge Points in patch 11.1. As far as we know, you won’t be able to do this for your Dragonflight professions. Thankfully, it’s very easy to do, and from what we know, it doesn’t cost anything either. To do it, you just need to head to Dornogal and visit a specific NPC.

Head to The Fissure (57.8, 57.0), and speak to Darla Fluxy. This enterprising Goblin will ask you if you want to reset your Knowledge Points in WoW for either of your currently learned professions — provided you have The War Within knowledge of either. We imagine you also have to have actual knowledge points in these professions to respec in the first place.

Darla Fluxy will warn you that you can only do this once and then never again, so be careful before committing to it. While this could change in future updates — as of this writing, you can only do it once by visiting Darla Fluxy.

Thankfully, it’s finally been made an option. We’ll just have to wait and see if there’s any cost associated with it, but as of this writing, it’s free on the 11.1 PTR. You just have to speak to Darla Fluxy, pick a profession, and confirm that you want to use your one and only reset — and you’re done!

