WoW Plunderstorm players can now earn Heroic Raid Loot caches

WoW players can now earn Heroic Raid Loot caches while playing Plunderstorm, giving everyone a greater incentive to take part in this limited-time mode. Some players began noticing they were receiving a loot box in their mailbox, Storm-Singed Plunder, but weren’t sure why they were getting it. These boxes contained useful currency, which in turn, granted Heroic Nerub-ar Palace gear.

This was later confirmed by Blizzard on the forums as something intentional. WoW players can now take part in Plunderstorm to pick up some amazing Heroic Raid Loot caches. Here’s what was changed in this limited-time event.

Recent WoW hotfix added incredible Heroic Raid Loot for Plunderstorm players

WoW players may have noticed a Storm-Singed Plunder in their mailbox, and this is thanks to their time in Plunderstorm. The requirement for it is to have collected 5,000 Plunder. In addition, players in the future who farm up 5,000 Plunder should then check their in-game mailbox to see this useful crate pop up for them.

As you can see, you've got a long way to go in Plunderstorm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Storm-Singed Plunder box grants players 2 Keg-Leg’s Bronze Spoils and 1 Keg-Leg’s Silver Spoils. You can then go to Dornogal (57, 61) and speak to Da’kash Grimledger to trade them in. What makes this all very interesting is that the Pirate’s Booty box, which you trade the Keg-Leg’s Silver Spoils in for, has been hotfixed.

Now it drops a piece of Heroic Nerub-ar Palace Gear instead of the former item type - Season 1 Delve drops. You can use the Keg-Leg’s Bronze Spoils for Swabbie’s Lockboxes, but those don’t drop the amazing Heroic Raid Loot in WoW, as a result of playing Plunderstorm.

This is a huge move from Blizzard, making it just a bit easier for players to pick up a (hopefully) useful new piece of raid gear ahead of Season 2. Of course, there’s no telling what you’ll get — if you’re anything like me, you’ll just get something that does you no good, but hopefully RNG favors you more.

Players can take advantage of this right now in World of Warcraft — all you need to do is play Plunderstorm until you have received 5,000 Plunder. Those who have already done that can check their inbox, and the reward crate should be waiting for you provided you haven’t already looted it.

