WoW's long-awaited housing system is available ahead of time, but there's a catch

WoW’s upcoming housing system, which launches in the Midnight expansion, will be available early. However, there’s a little bit of a catch. According to an unintentional leak, some users were able to see the Midnight pre-order details, and all versions of the pre-order would grant players early access to housing. There’s so much we don’t know about this, so being outraged is perhaps a bit premature.
This has been confirmed by multiple players in both the US and EU regions, however, it’s important to note that this is a leak, and has since been removed from the Battle.net shops. It’s likely that we won’t see an official announcement for a few weeks, but here’s what we know about the early access housing in WoW.
WoW’s housing system reportedly available early for pre-orders for the Midnight expansion
According to an unintentional leak, WoW Midnight’s pre-orders are going to grant players early access to the housing system. This really isn’t a surprise, though, because if you want to tempt players into picking up the game ahead of time, this is the strongest way to do it. Perhaps it’s playing a bit off of people’s FOMO, though.
Thankfully, all versions of the pre-order: The Basic ($50 USD), Heroic ($70 USD), and Epic ($90 USD) pre-orders of WoW Midnight will all have early access to housing. It doesn’t say how early, though, either. Personally, I don’t really think this is a big deal, with some very minor caveats.
We’ve come to understand that the housing system won’t be limited like Final Fantasy XIV’s is. What I mean by that, is we won’t have to gamble and hope and pray that we can get a house in a district. It’s supposed to be for everyone who wants to take part, which sounds amazing.
As long as friends and guilds can still get communities put together without having to pre-order, I don’t think there’s an issue at all. If that’s the case, it doesn’t matter when we as players get access, as long as we get it. The only difference appears to be in the Epic Edition, which does come with a Midnight Housing Bundle, that features the following housing items:
- Light-infused Rotunda (Light Gazebo)
- Void-Corrupted Rotunda (Void Gazebo)
- Light-Infused Fountain
- Void-Corrupted Fountain
- Alleria Portrait - "The Ranger-General" (Decor)
- Turalyon Portrait - "The High Exarch" (Decor)
- Arator Portrait - "The Redeemer" (Decor)
- Xal'atath Portrait - "The Harbinger" (Decor)
For now, all we can do is just wait and see what Blizzard Entertainment says when the official pre-orders actually open for WoW Midnight, and what the early access for housing will entail.
