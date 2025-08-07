WoW's long-awaited housing system is available ahead of time, but there's a catch

WoW’s upcoming housing system, which launches in the Midnight expansion, will be available early. However, there’s a little bit of a catch. According to an unintentional leak, some users were able to see the Midnight pre-order details, and all versions of the pre-order would grant players early access to housing. There’s so much we don’t know about this, so being outraged is perhaps a bit premature.

Ad

This has been confirmed by multiple players in both the US and EU regions, however, it’s important to note that this is a leak, and has since been removed from the Battle.net shops. It’s likely that we won’t see an official announcement for a few weeks, but here’s what we know about the early access housing in WoW.

WoW’s housing system reportedly available early for pre-orders for the Midnight expansion

According to an unintentional leak, WoW Midnight’s pre-orders are going to grant players early access to the housing system. This really isn’t a surprise, though, because if you want to tempt players into picking up the game ahead of time, this is the strongest way to do it. Perhaps it’s playing a bit off of people’s FOMO, though.

Ad

Trending

Though unintentional, many players got an early peek at the Midnight expansion bundles (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thankfully, all versions of the pre-order: The Basic ($50 USD), Heroic ($70 USD), and Epic ($90 USD) pre-orders of WoW Midnight will all have early access to housing. It doesn’t say how early, though, either. Personally, I don’t really think this is a big deal, with some very minor caveats.

Ad

We’ve come to understand that the housing system won’t be limited like Final Fantasy XIV’s is. What I mean by that, is we won’t have to gamble and hope and pray that we can get a house in a district. It’s supposed to be for everyone who wants to take part, which sounds amazing.

As long as friends and guilds can still get communities put together without having to pre-order, I don’t think there’s an issue at all. If that’s the case, it doesn’t matter when we as players get access, as long as we get it. The only difference appears to be in the Epic Edition, which does come with a Midnight Housing Bundle, that features the following housing items:

Ad

Light-infused Rotunda (Light Gazebo)

Void-Corrupted Rotunda (Void Gazebo)

Light-Infused Fountain

Void-Corrupted Fountain

Alleria Portrait - "The Ranger-General" (Decor)

Turalyon Portrait - "The High Exarch" (Decor)

Arator Portrait - "The Redeemer" (Decor)

Xal'atath Portrait - "The Harbinger" (Decor)

For now, all we can do is just wait and see what Blizzard Entertainment says when the official pre-orders actually open for WoW Midnight, and what the early access for housing will entail.

Check out our other WoW guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More