WoW The War Within has many secrets, including eight Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures that can significantly boost your Leatherworking skills. World of Warcraft (WoW) is a massive MMORPG that features a vast world full of opportunities. Beyond slaying monsters and saving worlds, the game offers various professions.
WoW provides a wide selection of professions to master, allowing you to craft special equipment and items for yourself. Hidden Knowledge Treasures in WoW can help you enhance your expertise in your chosen profession. If you have selected the Leatherworking profession, discovering all eight Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within will be highly beneficial.
In this article, we share the locations of all the Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within.
Every Leatherworking Knowledge Treasure location in WoW The War Within
Each of the Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures will add +3 to your Leatherworking skill. In the latest The War Within Expansion, you will be exploring the Khaz Algar, where you can find up to eight of these Treasures in these locations:
To find and interact with the treasures, you will need at least one level in the Leatherworking profession. Keep in mind that each character in your account can loot each of the knowledge treasures once. Once you are close enough to a treasure, it will show up on your minimap.
