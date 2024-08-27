WoW The War Within has many secrets, including eight Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures that can significantly boost your Leatherworking skills. World of Warcraft (WoW) is a massive MMORPG that features a vast world full of opportunities. Beyond slaying monsters and saving worlds, the game offers various professions.

WoW provides a wide selection of professions to master, allowing you to craft special equipment and items for yourself. Hidden Knowledge Treasures in WoW can help you enhance your expertise in your chosen profession. If you have selected the Leatherworking profession, discovering all eight Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within will be highly beneficial.

In this article, we share the locations of all the Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures in WoW The War Within.

Trending

Every Leatherworking Knowledge Treasure location in WoW The War Within

Find all the knowledge treasure (Image via Blizzard)

Each of the Leatherworking Knowledge Treasures will add +3 to your Leatherworking skill. In the latest The War Within Expansion, you will be exploring the Khaz Algar, where you can find up to eight of these Treasures in these locations:

Read More: All Hallowfall Arathi Renown Ranks in WoW The War Within, and what they give you

Region Item Location/Coordinates Isle of Dorn Dornogal Craftsman’s Flat Knife Rambleshire (X: 58.7, Y: 30.7) Isle of Dorn Earthen Lacing Tools Dornogal (X: 68.2, Y: 23.3) The Ringing Deeps Earthen Awl Taelloch (X: 64.3, Y: 65.4) The Ringing Deeps Underground Stropping Compound Gundargaz (X: 47.1, Y: 34.8) Hallowfall Arathi Beveler Set Beledar’s Bounty (X: 47.6, Y: 65.1) Hallowfall Arathi Leather Burnisher Mereldar (X: 41.5, Y: 57.8) Azj-Kahet Curved Nerubian Skinning Knife Weaver’s Lair (X: 60.1, Y: 53.9) Azj-Kahet Nerubian Tanning Mallet City of Threads (X: 55.2, Y: 26.8)

To find and interact with the treasures, you will need at least one level in the Leatherworking profession. Keep in mind that each character in your account can loot each of the knowledge treasures once. Once you are close enough to a treasure, it will show up on your minimap.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback