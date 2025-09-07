  • home icon
All upcoming characters in Destiny: Rising Season 1

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Sep 07, 2025 21:17 GMT
Estela banner from Destiny: Rising closed beta (Image via NetEase)
Destiny: Rising still has a lot to offer to the players. NetEase's live service title has already received a pretty positive response from all players, and the developers promise to release new seasons in a regular pattern. Season 1 will be the upcoming major update with new characters, stories, and additional expansion content. Players should note that the launch season has been designated as "Season 0."

This article lists the characters getting introduced in the upcoming Season 1, including their elements, weapons, and more. The characters mentioned below were already available in the closed beta, making them official and not leaked information.

Destiny: Rising Season 1 new character details

The two new characters coming with Season 1 include a 5-star Solar unit named Estela and a 4-star Void unit named Umeko.

Estela, who will be the featured 5-star character in Season 1, is a Solar Lightbearer with an offensive playstyle. Her weapons include a Pulse Rifle and a Machine Gun, which are similar to Kabr. Hence, any existing Pulse Rifle and Machine Gun that you may have lying around can be given to Estela once she comes out.

On the other hand, Umeko, a 4-star Void Lightbearer, will be more of a support character. Scout Rifles and Sniper Rifles will be her weapons of choice.

Both of them will be available via the same draw banner in Season 1, starting from September 24 on NA and LATAM servers, alongside the Asia and EU servers on September 25.

Based on CBT gameplays, Estela was revealed to be an ability-based character, with her kit relying on summons, corruption debuff, and clones, hinting at a solo-friendly playstyle for all activities.

Umeko was revealed to be a stealth-based character, capable of turning invisible in combat, similar to a Void Hunter from Bungie's Destiny series. More details on their abilities will be revealed when these two characters come out.

