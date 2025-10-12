  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash of Clans: How to collect Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals like a pro

Clash of Clans: How to collect Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals like a pro

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 12, 2025 08:21 GMT
Collect these currencies like a pro! (Image via Supercell)
Collect these currencies like a pro! (Image via Supercell)

The Cosmic Rock event is underway in Clash of Clans. This medal event is themed around the Halloween season, dubbed as Clash-O-Ween, like all the festivities Supercell released this month. Cosmic Rock features two event-exclusive currencies: Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals. The former is earned by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and destroying buildings.

Ad

The more Cosmic Shards you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track, receiving items such as event-limited troops and Rock Medals. The latter are used to purchase exclusives that the event has brought to the Trader Shop.

Since collecting Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals is the main goal in the Cosmic Rock event, you should do so while employing some tricks to collect as many of them as possible at the earliest. Read on to learn how this is done.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of Clans

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to collect Clash of Clans Cosmic Shards and Rock Medals like a pro

Ad

Cosmic Shards

Besides Home Village multiplayer attacks, Cosmic Shards are earned by claiming them from the Boom Box decor situated in the Home Village. This building yields some Cosmic Shards periodically, just like Elixir and Gold Mines.

You should also look out for giveaways conducted by COC content creators to grab free Cosmic Shards. One such giveaway is live. You can visit any COC content creator's social media profile and tap on the link captioned in the post announcing the giveaway to claim the freebies.

Ad

Lastly, it's advised that you perform as many multiplayer attacks as possible during the Cosmic Rock event. It would be best if you three-star all your attacks, as it will reward you with lucrative Cosmic Shards. Avoid putting your Heroes on upgrade during the event to pull this off.

Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and design

Rock Medals

Rock Medals are earned only via the event's reward track and giveaways conducted by the COC content creators. F2P players can earn only around 3,100 Rock Medals, while those with an Event Pass can earn about 5,500. That said, if you continue to collect Cosmic Shards even after completing the event's reward track, you will receive an extra 900 medals as a bonus.

Ad

Also read: Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications