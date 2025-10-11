Clash of Clans: How to spend Rock Medals wisely

Rock Medal is one of the two event-exclusive currencies featured in the Cosmic Rock event in Clash of Clans. It can be earned by collecting the other currency, Cosmic Shards, by performing Home Village multiplayer attacks and taking down buildings that store these shards. The Cosmic Shards you collect, the further you progress in the event's reward track and receive items, including event-limited troops and Rock Medals.

Ad

Rock Medals are used to buy exclusives that the Cosmic Rock event introduced in the Trader Shop. Note that not all exclusives offered in the shop can be purchased.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Also read: How to three-star Cosmic Calamity challenge in Clash of Clans

How to make the most of your Rock Medals in Clash of Clans

Exclusives offered in the Trader Shop (Image via Supercell)

F2P (free-to-play) gamers can collect around 4,000 Rock Medals, while those with an Event Pass can gather over 6,000 Rock Medals. All in all, you can purchase just one exclusive item with your Rock Medals. It can be the fresh Meteor Staff Equipment, Cursed Tome, or Cosmic Lantern.

Ad

Trending

The fresh Equipment can become worthwhile only if you think it can really improve your attack strategy. Players often buy the fresh Equipment in haste and later find out that it doesn't really align with their strategy. As a result, they waste their medals, and the Equipment remains unused in their inventory.

Also read: Clash of Clans Archer Hunter skin: Design and how to get

If you choose not to purchase the fresh Equipment, you can then buy either of the decorations if you're into cosmetics. Otherwise, the best thing to purchase would Books or Ores (as many as possible).

Ad

It's highly advised that you wait for the final phase of the Cosmic Rock event before spending your hard-earned Rock Medals. Doing so will ensure you have as many medals as possible since all the giveaways conducted by COC content creators will have taken place by then.

This will help you plan your purchase better and determine what to do with the leftover medals.

Also read: Clash of Clans Cosmic scenery: Cost and design

Ad

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More