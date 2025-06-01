Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin has been released in the latest seasonal reward track. Supercell releases a new set of Hero skins and Sceneries every month to complement the season's theme. Note that the ongoing season is themed around classic 20th-century noir films. So you can expect more Hero skins and Sceneries created on the same theme to be released this month.
The seasonal reward track in Clash of Clans features two prize paths. One is free for everyone, while the other is accessible only to those who purchase the monthly pass, i.e., the Gold Pass. The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin is part of the latter path.
Read on to learn more about the skin and how to get it.
All details of the Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin
The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin showcases Royal Champion as a singer with neck-length white hair and a tiny mole just above her lips. Furthermore, you can see the Hero clad in a mini-dress with a thick white furry wrap and fence net stockings.
Another specialty of this skin is that instead of Royal Champion's regular shield, you see her with a live skeleton that carries a disk, which works as her shield.
The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin is the first exclusive offered in the June season's premium reward track. To acquire it, you must buy the June 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (the price might vary depending on the buyer's country or region), and progress in the monthly reward track by completing the designated missions.
These missions involve donating a certain number of troops to clan members or destroying some buildings a fixed number of times. Completing these tasks yields points that move you forward in the prize path, rewarding you with the prizes the track offers.
