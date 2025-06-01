Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin: Design and how to get

The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin has been released in the latest seasonal reward track. Supercell releases a new set of Hero skins and Sceneries every month to complement the season's theme. Note that the ongoing season is themed around classic 20th-century noir films. So you can expect more Hero skins and Sceneries created on the same theme to be released this month.

Ad

The seasonal reward track in Clash of Clans features two prize paths. One is free for everyone, while the other is accessible only to those who purchase the monthly pass, i.e., the Gold Pass. The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin is part of the latter path.

Read on to learn more about the skin and how to get it.

Also read: What is funnelling in Clash of Clans?

All details of the Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin

Obtain the skin from the seasonal reward track (Image via Supercell)

The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin showcases Royal Champion as a singer with neck-length white hair and a tiny mole just above her lips. Furthermore, you can see the Hero clad in a mini-dress with a thick white furry wrap and fence net stockings.

Ad

Trending

Another specialty of this skin is that instead of Royal Champion's regular shield, you see her with a live skeleton that carries a disk, which works as her shield.

Also read: What is the best Town Hall 16 attack strategy?

The Clash of Clans Showtime Champion skin is the first exclusive offered in the June season's premium reward track. To acquire it, you must buy the June 2025 Gold Pass, which costs $6.99 (the price might vary depending on the buyer's country or region), and progress in the monthly reward track by completing the designated missions.

Ad

These missions involve donating a certain number of troops to clan members or destroying some buildings a fixed number of times. Completing these tasks yields points that move you forward in the prize path, rewarding you with the prizes the track offers.

Also read: Clash of Clans Magic Snacks: All Magic Snacks specialties

More articles related to Clash of Clans by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 700 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More