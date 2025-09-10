Clash of Clans Yeti Champion skin: Design and how to get

Supercell releases a new set of heroes' skins every Clash of Clans season, and this time is no exception. The game now features the Yeti Champion, Lava Prince, and P.E.K.K.A. skins, along with the Mash-A-Rama scenery. The Yeti Champion skin is available for purchase in the in-game shop.
Read on to learn what the Yeti Champion skin looks like and how you can acquire it.
Details of the Yeti Champion skin in Clash of Clans
Design
The Yeti Champion skin in Clash of Clans gives the Royal Champion a look inspired by the Yeti troop. The character is equipped with a shield and spear, along with a sack full of Yetimites.
Cost
You can purchase this cosmetic from the in-game shop's Special Offers section for $5.10 (price varies depending on your country or region).
How to get
Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the Yeti Champion skin:
- Step 1: Head to the Home Village.
- Step 2: Tap on the in-game Shop icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Step 3: Swipe left to the Yeti Champion skin and tap on it.
- Step 4: Complete the payment procedure.
Note that the cosmetic is only available this season. It will be removed from the in-game shop once the season ends, and there’s no way of knowing when or if it will return.
Alternatively, you can obtain the Yeti Champion skin using Play Points, which are in-app tokens on the Google Play Store. These points can be earned by installing designated apps, using them for a few days, and submitting a review on the digital store. After accumulating enough points, you can either redeem them for cash or use them to purchase the skin from the in-game store.
