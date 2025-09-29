Clash Royale Merge Tactics update guide 

Supercell is set to release the Clash Royale Merge Tactics update next season. It will feature new Rulers from across the kingdom, skins, and much more. According to the announcements made by the developer, this will be another patch in addition to the October update, which is arriving next season.This article goes through all the contents of the patch.All contents of the Clash Royale Merge Tactics updateSeasonal resetThe Clash Royale Merge Tactics update will feature a seasonal game mode, which will reset players' Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) and road progress with each monthly update.Also read: Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details exploredNew Rulers and skinsNew RulersHere are the new Rulers:Goblin Queen (October)Speciality (Greener Grin): Eliminating an enemy troop yields a 40% chance of spawning a Goblin.Elixir Loong (November)Speciality (Endless Spring): Gains +1 Elixir per turn and +1 team size.New skinsBesides the aforementioned Rulers, the update will bring Ruler skins and Confetti (Attack VFX), earned by leveling up Rulers and Ruler Cards from Starsteel Road, as well as by purchasing them from the Shop. These skins include the Astral Empress and Malevolent Queen.New troops2-Elixir troopsSkeleton Dragons (Undead &amp; Ranger): After every few attacks, split to create a new Skeleton Dragon.Wizard (Fire &amp; Mage): Throws a fireball at enemies in the vicinity.3-Elixir troopsElectro Giant (Electric &amp; Avenger): Deals damage and stuns nearby enemies every second by summoning an electric field around himself.Musketeer (Noble &amp; Blaster): Pushes three enemies back with every few hits.4-Elixir troopsBaby Dragon (Fire &amp; Blaster): Spits big fireballs that inflict splash damage in a wide area.Electro Wizard (Electric &amp; Mage): Emits lightning with his hands, stunning enemies every few seconds.Witch (Undead &amp; Avenger): Summons Skeletons with 50% of her max HP every few seconds.Also read: Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and moreTraitsNew TraitsThe update will introduce three new Traits, which will be activated in groups of 2,4, and 6.BlastersBased on distance, Blasters gain +1 Range and extra damage.2 troops: +10% damage per hex4 troops: +20% damage per hexElectricAfter every 10 seconds, lightning strikes all enemies once and stuns troops three times.2 troops: Each strike deals 15% max HP damage.FireUpon enemies' defeat, gains a stackable bonus damage.2 troops: 40%MageWhen the combat starts, the strongest enemy troop turns into a harmless rabbit for some time.2 troops: 8 seconds.Ability BarsThe following troops will have ability bars below their health bar:BanditGoblin MachineMega KnightRoyal GhostMusketeerElectro GiantElectro WizardSkeleton DragonWitchChangesAssassin, Avenger, and Ranger Traits can now be activated with two or four troops in battle.Executioner: Thrower &gt; BlasterSpear Goblin: Thrower &gt; BlasterBandit: Avenger &gt; AssassinValkyrie: Avenger &gt; JuggernautP.E.K.K.A: Juggernaut &gt; AvengerAlso read: 10 rarest emotes in Clash RoyaleMore articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points5 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and moreIs CR worth playing in 2025?