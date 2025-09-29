Clash Royale Merge Tactics update guide 

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 29, 2025 09:32 GMT
Merge Tactics update is coming (Image via Supercell)
The Merge Tactics update is coming (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is set to release the Clash Royale Merge Tactics update next season. It will feature new Rulers from across the kingdom, skins, and much more. According to the announcements made by the developer, this will be another patch in addition to the October update, which is arriving next season.

Ad

This article goes through all the contents of the patch.

All contents of the Clash Royale Merge Tactics update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Seasonal reset

The Clash Royale Merge Tactics update will feature a seasonal game mode, which will reset players' Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) and road progress with each monthly update.

Also read: Clash Royale Vines Spell: All details explored

New Rulers and skins

New Rulers

Here are the new Rulers:

Goblin Queen (October)

  • Speciality (Greener Grin): Eliminating an enemy troop yields a 40% chance of spawning a Goblin.

Elixir Loong (November)

  • Speciality (Endless Spring): Gains +1 Elixir per turn and +1 team size.
Ad

New skins

Besides the aforementioned Rulers, the update will bring Ruler skins and Confetti (Attack VFX), earned by leveling up Rulers and Ruler Cards from Starsteel Road, as well as by purchasing them from the Shop. These skins include the Astral Empress and Malevolent Queen.

New troops

2-Elixir troops

  • Skeleton Dragons (Undead & Ranger): After every few attacks, split to create a new Skeleton Dragon.
  • Wizard (Fire & Mage): Throws a fireball at enemies in the vicinity.
Ad

3-Elixir troops

  • Electro Giant (Electric & Avenger): Deals damage and stuns nearby enemies every second by summoning an electric field around himself.
  • Musketeer (Noble & Blaster): Pushes three enemies back with every few hits.

4-Elixir troops

  • Baby Dragon (Fire & Blaster): Spits big fireballs that inflict splash damage in a wide area.
  • Electro Wizard (Electric & Mage): Emits lightning with his hands, stunning enemies every few seconds.
  • Witch (Undead & Avenger): Summons Skeletons with 50% of her max HP every few seconds.
Ad

Also read: Clash Royale Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and more

Traits

New Traits

The update will introduce three new Traits, which will be activated in groups of 2,4, and 6.

Blasters

  • Based on distance, Blasters gain +1 Range and extra damage.
  • 2 troops: +10% damage per hex
  • 4 troops: +20% damage per hex

Electric

  • After every 10 seconds, lightning strikes all enemies once and stuns troops three times.
  • 2 troops: Each strike deals 15% max HP damage.

Fire

  • Upon enemies' defeat, gains a stackable bonus damage.
  • 2 troops: 40%
Ad

Mage

  • When the combat starts, the strongest enemy troop turns into a harmless rabbit for some time.
  • 2 troops: 8 seconds.

Ability Bars

The following troops will have ability bars below their health bar:

  • Bandit
  • Goblin Machine
  • Mega Knight
  • Royal Ghost
  • Musketeer
  • Electro Giant
  • Electro Wizard
  • Skeleton Dragon
  • Witch

Changes

  • Assassin, Avenger, and Ranger Traits can now be activated with two or four troops in battle.
  • Executioner: Thrower > Blaster
  • Spear Goblin: Thrower > Blaster
  • Bandit: Avenger > Assassin
  • Valkyrie: Avenger > Juggernaut
  • P.E.K.K.A: Juggernaut > Avenger
Ad

Also read: 10 rarest emotes in Clash Royale

More articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications