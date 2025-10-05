Clash Royale October balance changes

Supercell has released the final October balance changes for Clash Royale. It unveiled some tentative tweaks a few days back to assess players' reviews and finalize the seasonal patch. Finally, the developer has released this month's balance changes to ensure a seamless gaming experience.Here are all of Clash Royale's final October balance changes.Also read: Vines Spell: All details exploredAll Clash Royale final October balance changesThese CR balance changes were released in-game via a brief maintenance break (Image via Supercell)Here are all of Clash Royale's new nerfed Cards:Baby Dragon: Attack range: 4 &gt; 3 (-25%), HP: 690 &gt; 650 (-5.8%).Fire: 2/2 Bonus damage: 40% &gt; 30% (-25%).Mage: 2/2 Rabbit duration: 7 seconds &gt; 6 seconds (-14%).Blaster: 4/4 Bonus Damage per Hex: 20% &gt; 15% (-25%).Juggernaut: Shield Duration: 12 seconds &gt; 11 seconds (-8.3%), 4/4 Shield Percent of Max HP: 60% &gt; 50% (-17%).Here are all of Clash Royale's new buffed Cards:Spear Goblin: Attack range: 130 &gt; 150 (+15%)Witch: Skeleton Summon: 1/2/3/4 &gt; 1/2/4/8 (0/0/33%/100%)Avenger: 2/2 Bonus Damage: 20% &gt; 30% (+50%), 4/4 Bonus Damage: 40% → 60% +(50%)Clan: 2/2 Heal and Bonus Hitspeed: 30% &gt; 35% (+17%), 4/4 Heal and Bonus Hitspeed: 60% &gt; 70% (+17%)Royale King: Hitpoints: 10 &gt; 12 (+20%)Dart Goblin: Attack range: 4 &gt; 5 (+25%)Giant Skeleton: Bomb Damage: 200/400/800/1600 &gt; 300/600/1200/2400 (+50%)Here are all the Cards that have been adjusted:Prince: Damage: 100 &gt; 136 (+36%), Hit Speed: 1.42 &gt; 1.25 (-12.5%)Also read: Baby Dragon Evolution: Stats, ability, and moreAdditional content in Clash Royale October season Here is all the content that the CR October season features:New EvolutionsRoyal Ghost: This Card will arrive in-game on October 17, 2025.Skeleton Army Evolution: Summons a skeleton army and commands them until the commander is taken down.Lucky ChestsLucky Chests have replaced the Lucky Drops.Champion Cycle reworkWith Champion Cycle rework, players can now have multiple Champions in the Arena at a time.Seasonal resetWith the Merge Tactics update, players' Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) have been reset.New RulersGoblin QueenElixir LoongNew troops2-Elixir troops: Skeleton Dragons and Wizard3-Elixir troops: Electro Giant and Musketeer4-Elixir troops: Baby Dragon, Electro Wizard, and WitchChanges and improvementsDaily rewardsGame mode switcherBug fixesAlso read: 10 rarest emotes in CRThat covers everything you need to know about the content of the CR October season, including the balance changes and fresh Evolutions, and seasonal resets.More articles related to CR by Sportskeeda:How to get Star Points5 best card evolutionsMystery Box: Rarities, rewards, and moreIs CR worth playing in 2025?