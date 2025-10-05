Clash Royale October balance changes

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Oct 05, 2025 08:26 GMT
Check out Clash Royale's latest balance changes (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has released the final October balance changes for Clash Royale. It unveiled some tentative tweaks a few days back to assess players' reviews and finalize the seasonal patch. Finally, the developer has released this month's balance changes to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

Here are all of Clash Royale's final October balance changes.

All Clash Royale final October balance changes

These CR balance changes were released in-game via a brief maintenance break (Image via Supercell)
These CR balance changes were released in-game via a brief maintenance break (Image via Supercell)

Here are all of Clash Royale's new nerfed Cards:

  • Baby Dragon: Attack range: 4 > 3 (-25%), HP: 690 > 650 (-5.8%).
  • Fire: 2/2 Bonus damage: 40% > 30% (-25%).
  • Mage: 2/2 Rabbit duration: 7 seconds > 6 seconds (-14%).
  • Blaster: 4/4 Bonus Damage per Hex: 20% > 15% (-25%).
  • Juggernaut: Shield Duration: 12 seconds > 11 seconds (-8.3%), 4/4 Shield Percent of Max HP: 60% > 50% (-17%).

Here are all of Clash Royale's new buffed Cards:

  • Spear Goblin: Attack range: 130 > 150 (+15%)
  • Witch: Skeleton Summon: 1/2/3/4 > 1/2/4/8 (0/0/33%/100%)
  • Avenger: 2/2 Bonus Damage: 20% > 30% (+50%), 4/4 Bonus Damage: 40% → 60% +(50%)
  • Clan: 2/2 Heal and Bonus Hitspeed: 30% > 35% (+17%), 4/4 Heal and Bonus Hitspeed: 60% > 70% (+17%)
  • Royale King: Hitpoints: 10 > 12 (+20%)
  • Dart Goblin: Attack range: 4 > 5 (+25%)
  • Giant Skeleton: Bomb Damage: 200/400/800/1600 > 300/600/1200/2400 (+50%)
Here are all the Cards that have been adjusted:

  • Prince: Damage: 100 > 136 (+36%), Hit Speed: 1.42 > 1.25 (-12.5%)

Additional content in Clash Royale October season

Here is all the content that the CR October season features:

New Evolutions

  • Royal Ghost: This Card will arrive in-game on October 17, 2025.
  • Skeleton Army Evolution: Summons a skeleton army and commands them until the commander is taken down.

Lucky Chests

Lucky Chests have replaced the Lucky Drops.

Champion Cycle rework

With Champion Cycle rework, players can now have multiple Champions in the Arena at a time.

Seasonal reset

With the Merge Tactics update, players' Starsteel (Merge Tactics Trophies) have been reset.

New Rulers

  • Goblin Queen
  • Elixir Loong

New troops

  • 2-Elixir troops: Skeleton Dragons and Wizard
  • 3-Elixir troops: Electro Giant and Musketeer
  • 4-Elixir troops: Baby Dragon, Electro Wizard, and Witch

Changes and improvements

  • Daily rewards
  • Game mode switcher
  • Bug fixes

That covers everything you need to know about the content of the CR October season, including the balance changes and fresh Evolutions, and seasonal resets.

