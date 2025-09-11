Destiny: Rising Estela character guide - Role, skills, super, and weapon mastery explained

Destiny: Rising has its second limited character in the form of a Warlock Summoner, named Estela. Her playstyle is similar to that of a Turret Warlock from Destiny 2, as players who have dabbled with the Stasis turrets will be familiar with the gameplay loop. Regardless, some interactions Estela comes with fully synergize with each of her abilities, making her a unique character players have seen in the Destiny franchise.

Ad

This article summarizes Estela's abilities, what they do, and her role on the battlefield.

Estela's abilities and what they do in Destiny: Rising

Estela comes with two skills, one super, five tiers of weapon mastery, one passive, and three passive relic traits.

Her passive fills out a gauge above her health bar that grants her a buff called "Corruption." When she casts the Bewitched Illusion skill with full Corruption, her summon will be significantly more powerful, dealing increased damage.

Ad

Trending

Bewitched Illusion:

Summoning an illusion in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Summons an illusion on the field that keeps dealing Solar damage to enemies on the field. Consumes the Corruption bar of Estela to determine how powerful it will be. Summoning at full Corruption will bring forth a level 3 illusion, dealing increased damage to all enemies.

Ad

Misfortune's Guide:

Misfortune debuff on an enemy of Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Fires a debuffing bolt at targets, inflicting them with a debuff called "Misfortune." This debuff allows the summon to prioritize on that target and deal an additional 35% damage. Inflicting the debuff also grants a small Corruption to Estela.

Ad

Violent Reverie:

Illusion from Estela's super (Image via NetEase)

Another summon skill, and Estela's ultimate/super ability. She summons a fairly large summon on the field that attacks with a Solar beam on a target until it is dead. This includes red-bar mobs, elites, mini-bosses, and large bosses.

Ad

Weapon master passives:

Estela can add another debuff on top of Misfortune, called Accident. Shooting any target with the Misfortune debuff 11 times will add the Accident debuff on them, dealing extra Solar damage and granting additional Corruption to Estela. With more tiers to the Weapon Mastery, the damage of Accident increases.

Relic trait I:

Targets with Misfortune from Estela's skill will spread the debuff to adjacent enemies upon death.

Relic trait II:

Ad

When Estela's large summon from her ultimate is present, the Misfortune debuff timer on targets is paused, and Estela builds up Corruption significantly faster.

Relic trait III:

Casting Misfortune's Guide skill while an illusion is on the field will lead the latter to fire three projectiles simultaneously.

Estela's role and how to play as her in Destiny: Rising

Estela is an offensive character that can deal sustained damage to all targets while keeping a 100% debuff uptime. With a Pulse Rifle and Machine Gun in her arsenal, she can stay back and deal increased damage to everyone, all while letting her summons do the heavy lifting on the front lines.

Ad

Estela in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Here is her gameplay loop:

Ad

Shoot enemies to fill the Corruption gauge>Cast Bewitched Illusion for summon>Cast Misfortune's guide for debuff on enemies>Cast super to keep the debuff and deal damage to all enemies>Defeat debuffed enemies to spread the debuff>Repeat.

Check out other articles related to the game below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More