How to find the Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile 3.8

Players can turn into an Attack Titan via the Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile. For those unaware, an exciting Attack on Titan collaboration is underway in the fresh Steampunk Frontier mode in the game. You can use items like ODM Gear and Titan Serum — fictional gadgets seen in the Attack on Titan series — and experience the thrilling Titan versus Survey Corps fights in the mode.

Read on to learn about the two types of Titans in the Steampunk Frontier mode and where you can find the Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Where can you find the Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile?

The Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile is solely found in the Golden Aethercore Container in Aetherholm. Aetherholm is a large central station with multiple recreational facilities. Wait for a train when you reach the platform at this station. Once it arrives, you can pick the Aethercore Container via a nearby crane. Open this container, and the Attack Titan Serum in PUBG Mobile will be yours.

The Attack Titan Serum transforms you into an Attack Titan who looks like the Titan that Eren Yeager (the series' protagonist) turns into. This beast has higher hitpoints, mobility, and lasts longer than a regular Titan.

The special attacks of Titans in the Steampunk Frontier mode include melee, heavy, and jump attacks. Melee attacks inflict damage on another Titan and those standing above the ground. Heavy attacks, on the other hand, deal ranged damage via a gust of wind that a Titan creates by punching in the air. This attack damages all enemies regardless of whether they are standing on the ground or at a high altitude.

Jump Attack is the most effective ability of all. It allows your Titan to jump across a long distance and knock down all nearby foes or destroy destructibles on impact. However, Titans aren't capable of dealing stomp damage to players or vehicles.

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More