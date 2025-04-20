How to get 10 free Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans

Players can get 10 free Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans by participating in a giveaway being conducted by a popular content creator, @ClashDotNinja. Treasure Chests offers resources that significantly boost your Home Village progression. They come in four types based on their rarity: Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. Based on this, they yield items like Gold, Elixir, Hero Equipment, and Hero skins.

Another item the Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans exclusive yield is Magic Snacks, which boost your Home Village progression. All in all, you shouldn't miss out on any opportunity to get these chests for free. So, read on to learn how to participate in the giveaway.

Get 10 free Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans

Below is a step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway and getting a chance to earn 10 free Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans:

Step 1: Search for ClashDotNinja's official X profile.

Step 2: Find the post announcing the giveaway, retweet, and drop a comment on it.

Step 3: Follow the creator.

Step 4: Increase the probability of victory by subscribing to the creator's YouTube channel.

Note that only one player will be picked as the giveaway's winner. Their name will be announced on April 21, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0).

It's worth mentioning that a Treasure Chest is opened by tapping it four times. Each tap can upgrade it from a Common Chest to a Rare Chest, and so forth.

Other time-limited ways to earn free Treasure Chests in Clash of Clans

Treasure Chests are solely earned via events in Clash of Clans. And Supercell makes sure players get plenty of such opportunities. This includes the live Gold Rush event.

This event tasks players to earn as much Gold in Clash of Clans as possible until it ends. During this time, the amount of Gold you collect equals the amount of Gold Nuggets (an event-exclusive currency) you receive. You must then contribute these nuggets to the event section.

The more you and your clan contribute Gold Nuggets, the further your clan progresses in the event's reward track, receiving Treasure Chests and Champ Medals in Clash of Clans.

