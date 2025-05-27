  • home icon
How to get Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified May 27, 2025 15:52 IST
Grab this first DP-28 skin (Image via Tencent Games)
Grab this first DP-28 skin (Image via Tencent Games)

Tencent Games has introduced a first-of-its-kind Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile. It's available in the latest Bloodbane Vesper spin crate, which arrived on May 27 and will stay live until June 6, 2025, at 23:59 (UTC+0). Besides the skin, the crate offers exclusive sets, emotes, and other items. Note that acquiring them will cost PUBG Mobile UC (Unknown Cash), the title's premium in-game currency.

With that said, let's discuss how you can get the Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), an India-exclusive and legal variant.

Obtain the Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile

Here are all the items offered in the Bloodbane Vesper spin crate:

  • Bloodbane Vesper Set
  • Doombound Express Glider
  • Cogwheel Express theme (Lobby background)
  • Bloodcurse Core Backpack
  • Bloodbane Vesper Emote
  • Development Material
  • Bloodbane Gem
  • Bloodbane Gempieces

Besides these items, you will see all weapon attachments themed around the Bloodbane Vesper spin crate offered in the Gempiece Exchange section.

To acquire the Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile, you must open crates in the Bloodbane Vesper spin. In these openings, you spend a certain amount of UC to draw a spin, which then yields an item from the crate as your reward.

The first draw of the day is free, while the subsequent ones cost 60 UC. You can also draw 10 spins at once, priced at 600 UC.

If you can't obtain the Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile from spins, you can purchase it from the Gem Exchange section using the Bloodbane Gems. Here are the prices of all the items offered in this section:

  • Bloodbane Vesper Set: 6 Bloodbane Gems
  • Bloodbane Vesper DP-28 skin: 3 Bloodbane Gems
  • Doombound Express Glider: 3 Bloodbane Gems
  • Cogwheel Express theme (Lobby background): 1 Bloodbane Gem
  • Bloodcurse Core Backpack: 2 Bloodbane Gems
  • Bloodbane Vesper Emote: 1 Bloodbane Gem
  • Development Material: 1 Bloodbane Gem
  • 50x Bloodbane Gempieces: 1 Bloodbane Gem

That covers how to get Bloodbane Parasite DP skin in PUBG Mobile. Feel free to read other articles related to PUBG Mobile by Sportskeeda:

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
