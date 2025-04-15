How to get the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin for free

The Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin is now up for grabs. It was introduced in the March 2025 season, themed around guerrilla warfare. Consequently, you will see the skin showcases the Archer Queen clad in overalls and high-neck boots. Moreover, it features her in dashing yellow hair with a pixie-cut hairstyle, wielding a metallic modern recurve bow instead of the regular one.

Read on to learn how you can participate and get a chance to acquire a free Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin.

Get a free Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin

Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the giveaway conducted by a popular COC creator, @ClashDotNinja:

Step 1: Open X on your device.

Open X on your device. Step 2: Search for "@ClashDotNinja" and visit the creator's profile.

Search for "@ClashDotNinja" and visit the creator's profile. Step 3: Find the post announcing the giveaway. Like and retweet it.

Find the post announcing the giveaway. Like and retweet it. Step 4: Follow the creator's profile.

Complete these steps, and you will be in the running for the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin. You can also increase your chances of winning by subscribing to the creator's YouTube channel. You will find its link in the post's caption.

Note that only one gamer will be selected as the winner in the giveaway, which will be announced on April 16, 2025, at 12:00 (UTC+0). They will be contacted via inbox and given a link that will yield the skin.

Other ways to get the Clash of Clans Quickfire Queen skin for free

Play Points (Image via Play Store)

Although the Quickfire Queen skin isn't currently available in the in-game shop, it might be released there in the future. Such legendary Hero skins usually cost real money, somewhere around $10.49 (price might vary depending on the country or region the buyer lives in).

When the skin arrives in the in-game shop, you can begin collecting Play Points in the Google Play Store. These points are the digital store's in-app tokens collected by finishing designated tasks, including installing an application, using it for a few days, and then writing a review on the digital store based on your experience.

After crossing a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens or redeem them directly for the Quickfire Queen skin in COC.

