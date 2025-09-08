How to get Mythic Artifacts in Destiny: Rising? 

Mythic Artifacts in Destiny: Rising are the pinnacle items for a character's endgame build. These items shape a Lightbearer's power level for the challenging activities, while also providing a significant buff to their kit. This system can also be seen as set-bonus gearing, as players are also getting bonus traits and other perks by equipping specific Artifacts.

This article dives deep into the highest tier of Artifacts, the Mythic rarity. Equipping a Mythic Artifact grants a high boost to a character's power and is also a requirement to progress through one of the story chapters, specifically 6-3.

Mythic Artifact farming in Destiny: Rising

To farm for Mythic Artifacts, you can head to the Activity section in the game, followed by Adventure, and then the "Realm of the IX". Here, open up the "Singularity Chaos" section, and run the activity with a few Pinnacle Energy stored up.

Singularity Chaos mission screen in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

After starting the "Singularity: Chaos," you will be presented with multiple buffs at the start, so choose them wisely according to your character. For example, one of the primary perks includes either a significant weapon damage buff with banned abilities, or ability regeneration with lowered weapon damage.

Complete four stages with an elite stage in the end to gain access to two loot chests. Spend 20 of your Energy to get two Mythic Artifacts from two chests each.

Reward chest in Singularity Chaos of Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

To know which Artifacts are good for your character, simply head to your equipped character's screen, open up the Artifact menu, and then click on any equipped Artifact. Here, click on "Recommended" on the top-right.

Once you have looted the chests, you can choose to continue the run for more Artifacts, or leave. You can repeat and farm as many Mythic Artifacts this way, as long as you have the required amount of Pinnacle Energy.

Loot from the Singularity Chaos chest in Destiny: Rising (Image via NetEase)

Note that a single Mythic Artifact can be equipped across all characters, and doesn't follow the "only one Artifact per character" rule set by other Gacha Games. However, the same cannot be said for Exotic/Yellow Artifacts, as they come with a specific element only meant for the matching characters.

Follow our articles for Destiny Rising:

