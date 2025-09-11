Monster Hunter Now offer redemption code (September 11, 2025)

In Monster Hunter Now, you can get a redemption code and claim some exciting items simply by reposting the title's Exploration Sign-Up Campaign post. The freebies you could receive include Premium Steak, Wander Droplet, and Zenny.
This article explores all the procedures and rules related to the giveaway.
How to get a redemption code in Monster Hunter Now (September 11, 2025)
Here's everything you need to know about the offered activation code in Monster Hunter Now:
How to get the code
Launch X on your device and search for the official MHN profile. Visit it, find the post announcing the giveaway, tap on the image, and repost it. After doing so, you will receive a redemption code, which will expire on October 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+0). So, make sure to use it on time.
How to redeem the code
Follow these steps to redeem the code:
- Step 1: Head to the Monster Hunter Now webstore.
- Step 2: Log in using the credentials with which you log into the game.
- Step 3: Select Offer Redemption.
- Step 4: Enter the code and make sure that there are no spaces.
After redeeming the code, a message will appear, displaying the items that have been added to your item box. If this doesn't happen, redeem the code again after some time. If you see the message, "The code has already been redeemed and the item has been granted," it means you have already used the code.
Rewards
The rewards you will receive from the code include 5x Wander Droplet, 1x Premium Steak, and 3,000x Zenny.
Other rules
- To redeem a code, you must have Google Login added to your Monster Hunter Now account.
- You must link your Google login from within the application if you are using an Apple account.
- If you have the maximum number of items allowed by your storage, you will not receive the freebies. Redeem the code again after using the items.
- Resale or transfer of redemption codes to third parties is prohibited.
