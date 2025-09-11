Monster Hunter Now offer redemption code (September 11, 2025)

In Monster Hunter Now, you can get a redemption code and claim some exciting items simply by reposting the title's Exploration Sign-Up Campaign post. The freebies you could receive include Premium Steak, Wander Droplet, and Zenny.

This article explores all the procedures and rules related to the giveaway.

How to get a redemption code in Monster Hunter Now (September 11, 2025)

Get the redemption code and use it on the game's Redemption section to receive freebies (Image via Niantic)

Here's everything you need to know about the offered activation code in Monster Hunter Now:

How to get the code

Launch X on your device and search for the official MHN profile. Visit it, find the post announcing the giveaway, tap on the image, and repost it. After doing so, you will receive a redemption code, which will expire on October 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+0). So, make sure to use it on time.

How to redeem the code

Follow these steps to redeem the code:

Step 1: Head to the Monster Hunter Now webstore.

Step 2: Log in using the credentials with which you log into the game.

Step 3: Select Offer Redemption.

Step 4: Enter the code and make sure that there are no spaces.

After redeeming the code, a message will appear, displaying the items that have been added to your item box. If this doesn't happen, redeem the code again after some time. If you see the message, "The code has already been redeemed and the item has been granted," it means you have already used the code.

Rewards

The rewards you will receive from the code include 5x Wander Droplet, 1x Premium Steak, and 3,000x Zenny.

Other rules

To redeem a code, you must have Google Login added to your Monster Hunter Now account.

You must link your Google login from within the application if you are using an Apple account.

If you have the maximum number of items allowed by your storage, you will not receive the freebies. Redeem the code again after using the items.

Resale or transfer of redemption codes to third parties is prohibited.

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More